Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden

We wondered if MSNBC was going to cover the growing evidence that Vice President Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe from a Burisma executive; first, there was an FBI report, and then news of 17 audio recordings (that the FBI had redacted from the report). It turns out that "Morning Joe's" Mika Brzezinski did report on it by talking to a New Republic writer who said people who believed that smear attempt against Biden were getting their news from "Wingnuttia." Actually, we're getting it from an informant after pulling teeth from Christopher Wray and the FBI. Members of Congress weren't even allowed to review the document except inside a SCIF.

Which is the bigger news story, really — Donald Trump being indicted, or evidence mounting that Biden sold out the country? To us, the fact that there are audio recordings of Biden taking a bribe from Ukraine blows away everything else. Biden doesn't even deny being "the big guy" in communications, calling reporters who ask him about it "stupid."

Here's Brzezinski and Michael Tomasky getting a good chuckle over this "desperate attempt" to smear Biden.

MSNBC is covering the Biden bribery scandal in exactly the way you'd expect pic.twitter.com/UGTnMn0Mzv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2023

TNR's @mtomasky: "Think about all the things said at Barack Obama, that he’s a Muslim & born in Kenya & so forth. They’re going do that, they're doing to quadruple down now. You see Trump saying the Biden family is the most corrupt family & so on." pic.twitter.com/8bSje4asIl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2023

There is always a tweet. pic.twitter.com/2lFcEu68aG — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) June 15, 2023

Huh … Tomasky also thought the Hunter Biden laptop story "reeked of desperation."

She lies. She doesn't watch anything.

Their staffers and unpaid interns do all the watching through a biased spin-lens which is why they're always, always, always wrong about every damn thing. — Nonya Damnbusiness🐻 (@iball) June 15, 2023

The people that deserve the most scorn are not the ones claiming that Joe Biden is being smeared, its those that are surprised that the media is taking this path.



If you can still be shocked or surprised by the depravity of the modern press, you're not a serious person. — The Balkaniser 🐊 (@TheBalkanist) June 15, 2023

Zero about the FBI whistleblower. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 15, 2023

Just the opposite. The news about Biden came out before the news of the indictment. The indictment happened to muddy the water about Biden. And orchestrated intany of lies continues on MSNBC. — Gayla Marshall (@GaylaSamCook) June 15, 2023

Tomasky sort of gives away the game … if you get your news from "reputable" sources like MSNBC, of course the Biden allegations are an afterthought. If you watch Fox News, however …

At some point, you would think they'd start to believe us considering the truth always comes out, and we're proven correct time and time again. — Leans2theright (@Leans2theright) June 15, 2023

They're still insisting that Trump did collude with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. And Biden never denies the story, he just pivots, asking, "Where's the money?" It's in all of those shell corporations you set up, clown.

Release those audio recordings and we'll see if it's a story worth covering.

***