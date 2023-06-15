Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden

Biden's insults of reporters have yet to cause Jim Acosta to pen a...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 15, 2023
Screenshot

We wondered if MSNBC was going to cover the growing evidence that Vice President Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe from a Burisma executive; first, there was an FBI report, and then news of 17 audio recordings (that the FBI had redacted from the report). It turns out that "Morning Joe's" Mika Brzezinski did report on it by talking to a New Republic writer who said people who believed that smear attempt against Biden were getting their news from "Wingnuttia." Actually, we're getting it from an informant after pulling teeth from Christopher Wray and the FBI. Members of Congress weren't even allowed to review the document except inside a SCIF.

Which is the bigger news story, really — Donald Trump being indicted, or evidence mounting that Biden sold out the country? To us, the fact that there are audio recordings of Biden taking a bribe from Ukraine blows away everything else. Biden doesn't even deny being "the big guy" in communications, calling reporters who ask him about it "stupid."

Here's Brzezinski and Michael Tomasky getting a good chuckle over this "desperate attempt" to smear Biden.

Huh … Tomasky also thought the Hunter Biden laptop story "reeked of desperation."

Tomasky sort of gives away the game … if you get your news from "reputable" sources like MSNBC, of course the Biden allegations are an afterthought. If you watch Fox News, however …

They're still insisting that Trump did collude with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. And Biden never denies the story, he just pivots, asking, "Where's the money?" It's in all of those shell corporations you set up, clown.

Release those audio recordings and we'll see if it's a story worth covering.

***

BRIBERY JOE BIDEN MIKA BRZEZINSKI MSNBC SMEAR

