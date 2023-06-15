Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration

It's the 15th, so we've made it halfway through Pride Month. It's been kind of exhausting; what other holiday lasts a whole month? The White House is now flying the Pride flag alongside the American flag. Trans women are whipping out their fake boobs on the White House lawn.

Transphobe of the Year Matt Walsh has obtained Fox News' plans for its Pride Month celebration. Strap in, because this is a really long thread, but Fox News put a lot of work into this.

🧵1/ BREAKING: We've obtained internal docs from @FoxNews employees. Fox Corp is celebrating Pride by encouraging employees to read about “glory holes,” supporting a group that gives sterilizing hormones to homeless youth, & deployed woke AI to monitor everyone. EXPLICIT CONTENT: — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

2/ The documents we’re about to show you were produced by Fox Corp, which is the parent company of Fox News. These materials are presented to Fox News employees when they log into their employee portal. Let’s start at the top. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

4/ The Trevor Project, which Fox says is devoted to helping “LGBTQ young people,” hosts a sexually explicit chat room that connects children as young as 13 years old with “LGBT” adults. https://t.co/zXsh2I1Le2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

5/ The Ali Forney Center, which Fox praises for rescuing “homeless LGBT youth,” appears to admit (on Twitter and its website) that it injects these homeless young people with cross-sex hormones, which are known to cause sterilization. pic.twitter.com/oZp91eR8Hk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

6/ The Los Angeles LGBT Center, which Fox calls “unstoppable,” has posted a video of a mother “surprising” her “trans daughter” with the child’s first dose of hormones. YouTube removed the footage for terms of service violations, but a screenshot is still on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/VVuruOnRCi — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

7/ Let’s scroll down a bit more on the Fox employee portal. Employees are also encouraged to “expand [their] perspective” by reading books by trans activists, including a memoir titled Fairest “about a precocious boy … who would grow up to become a woman.” pic.twitter.com/yfaJHzYzOf — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

8/ The book contains information that’s obviously important for Fox employees as they go about their duties at work. For example, an early scene explains what a “glory hole” is. pic.twitter.com/a9wba1SjIC — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

9/ The Fox-endorsed book also details the author’s graphic description of having a “c*ck” in his mouth. pic.twitter.com/MOUdNlDy5z — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

Should employees buy a copy or have their middle-schooler check it out of the school library?

10/ Another book that Fox leadership encourages its employees to read, “Red White and Royal Blue,” is about a fictional gay relationship between the Prince of Wales and the president’s son. It contains this dialogue calling America a “genocidal empire.” pic.twitter.com/nQu7w3S9yg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

11/ The book, which Fox suggests will “expand your perspective,” also quickly devolves into gay erotica. pic.twitter.com/PPMr3cfIQh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

But Sesame Street told us that Pride Month is about "inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression," not sex.

12/ Fox leadership doesn’t just pick out books for its adult employees. They also suggested a pride rainbow-filled kid’s book with a character who comes out as a unicorn, presumably symbolizing coming out as gay or transgender. pic.twitter.com/WQqD25L9WH — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

13/ Fox further recommends that employees listen to podcasts like “Queery” and watch various TED Talks about “LGBT life.” In one of those talks, a woman explains that undergoing a medically unnecessary double mastectomy is a sign of strength. pic.twitter.com/kZcFd09ZaW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

14/ Elsewhere on the Fox employee portal, workers are encouraged to attend a Ben & Jerry’s “powered” Pride event at the New York headquarters of Fox News. pic.twitter.com/cJ75a07KV6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

Fox Pride is excited to partner with Ben & Jerry's? No thank you.

15/ Not all Fox employees are happy with this propaganda. That might be why, last year, Fox experimented with a solution to monitor employees’ commitment to DEI. It’s an AI platform called Eskalera, which tracks employees’ commitment to the cult of DEI. pic.twitter.com/f9WKC2nlIp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

16/ Fox leadership told employees to sign up for Eskalera so that the AI could help them “engage in activities that will deepen” their “understanding of identity” and “explore more nuanced D&I concepts.” pic.twitter.com/gxYcbP1kDR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

17/ Eskalera says it pulls in data from various sources, including the email and payroll systems. It generates a “peer comfort index” and a “diversity index,” based in part on how often employees practice “micro-affirmations.” pic.twitter.com/vmgZWSqs50 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

Eskalera pulls data from emails to track the "diversity and inclusion stats of employees."

18/ One of Eskalera’s key functions is to influence decisions involving personnel. The AI can even calculate an “attrition cost” that different divisions could suffer if they fail to promote DEI. pic.twitter.com/B7KaHepbnT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

19/ All of the woke indoctrination Fox pushes on its employees seems to have succeeded. Some Fox News employees are openly hostile to their audience. Here’s the Instagram page of one employee with pronouns in bio who is highly influential over Fox News’ actual content: pic.twitter.com/xVJ4JIHNHB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

20/ This employee frequently posts about his work at Fox News, like this Biden victory image he was “...so happy we got to use…” pic.twitter.com/uDamJO9eTW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

21/ This Fox News employee also regularly lashes out at Fox News’ audience. In a recent post, for example, he attacked conservatives’ concerns over drag queens targeting children, writing, “When are you hicks going to be honest about who the real problem is[?]” pic.twitter.com/ViX3pGKeHL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

22/ The Fox News employee also came out in support of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group that openly mocks the Catholic faith. “Catholics wonder why we have an order of Nuns to push back on this ridiculous garbage,” he said. pic.twitter.com/fLKhuO28Eo — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

23/ Do the executives and owners just not know what’s happening in their company? Are they trying to comply with some onerous New York State Law? Do they not care? Do they actually support this nonsense?



Fox News’ audience deserves to know. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

24/ Or maybe Fox leadership isn’t concerned with how the audience feels because they’re not really beholden to those viewers at all. Like YouTube, some of Fox’s largest shareholders are enormous institutional investors, particularly @BlackRock and @Vanguard_Group. pic.twitter.com/6FavE40SET — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

25/ These massive funds consolidate the wealth of millions of Americans, and then use their combined voting power to pursue a radical agenda most of those Americans oppose. They are Fox’s real customers. And they’re getting exactly what they want. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

We read somewhere today that without Tucker Carlson, MSNBC actually beat Fox News in prime time. Carlson got out just in time.

Fox is dead. The audience will never return. This is incredible. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) June 15, 2023

***