Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 15, 2023

It's the 15th, so we've made it halfway through Pride Month. It's been kind of exhausting; what other holiday lasts a whole month? The White House is now flying the Pride flag alongside the American flag. Trans women are whipping out their fake boobs on the White House lawn.

Transphobe of the Year Matt Walsh has obtained Fox News' plans for its Pride Month celebration. Strap in, because this is a really long thread, but Fox News put a lot of work into this.

But Sesame Street told us that Pride Month is about "inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression," not sex.

Fox Pride is excited to partner with Ben & Jerry's? No thank you.

Eskalera pulls data from emails to track the "diversity and inclusion stats of employees."

We read somewhere today that without Tucker Carlson, MSNBC actually beat Fox News in prime time. Carlson got out just in time.

***

