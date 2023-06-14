Rep. Adam Schiff spikes the ball after 20 Republicans help save him from...
Shelby Steele's son has a story about how bad it is in San Francisco

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 14, 2023

San Francisco gets what it elected. We've told you the city's priorities: Mayor London Breed has announced a Guaranteed Income for Trans People program. San Francisco's reparations panel has recommended a $5 million payout to every black citizen, as well as forgiving all their loans and selling them houses for $1.

But what is the city doing about crime? Eli Steele, a filmmaker, was filming a shot of his father, Shelby Steele … and we'll let him take it from here.

He has the break-in on video as well as the car's license plate.

As Hollywood's Seth Rogan would say, "It's called living in a big city."

Isn't this Nancy Pelosi's district? Steele doesn't mention human feces and used needles on the sidewalk, so maybe this is one of the "good" neighborhoods.

Maybe they were just hungry and looking for bread.

San Francisco really needs to get a grip and hire more social workers to tend to incidents like this one.

***

