Shelby Steele's son has a story about how bad it is in San Francisco

San Francisco gets what it elected. We've told you the city's priorities: Mayor London Breed has announced a Guaranteed Income for Trans People program. San Francisco's reparations panel has recommended a $5 million payout to every black citizen, as well as forgiving all their loans and selling them houses for $1.

But what is the city doing about crime? Eli Steele, a filmmaker, was filming a shot of his father, Shelby Steele … and we'll let him take it from here.

You hear about how bad San Francisco is. I was filming a shot of my father , Shelby Steele, and in the ten minutes we were gone our SUV was broken into and nearly $15k of cameras stolen. Called 911 & they hung up twice. pic.twitter.com/g0X71Raw4X — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) June 14, 2023

This is the video. Black Chevy Blazer with license plate #9AAZ318. Still no SF police. pic.twitter.com/ZRskww0dvv — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) June 14, 2023

He has the break-in on video as well as the car's license plate.

Found more equipment missing. Now about $25k -$30k. Plus rental car damage. SF police doing nothing. It’s so bad that my friend is calling gang members for help. pic.twitter.com/Qba1yrTnEp — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) June 14, 2023

At the police. Every single person here had their car broken into and we’ve been here 15 minutes! pic.twitter.com/fHp36WkFJ0 — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) June 14, 2023

As Hollywood's Seth Rogan would say, "It's called living in a big city."

While dealing with our situation we see more robbers pulling up in a Mercedes and looking into cars. We yelled at them. They pulled a gun on my friend. He’s filing his report now. Not one police officer showed up. pic.twitter.com/BGIlullToR — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) June 14, 2023

People asking where this was. On top of famous Lombard Street. One of richest neighborhoods in SF and America. I’ve worked dangerous neighborhoods for years and nothing like this. — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) June 14, 2023

Isn't this Nancy Pelosi's district? Steele doesn't mention human feces and used needles on the sidewalk, so maybe this is one of the "good" neighborhoods.

That $6mn campaign to promote SF tourism sure has its work cut out! — Ed Maguire (@eemaguire) June 14, 2023

I had my car broken into after a business trip years ago. It was parked in front of a bank and had 3 cameras on it.



Filed the report, they told me they wouldn't do anything about it.



I had AR15 components stolen (part of my job in manufacturing) and it took a lot of phone calls… — Josh S (@CarbonMfg) June 14, 2023

Tell them a pride flag was also stolen. They will respond with overwhelming force. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) June 14, 2023

We were in San Francisco a few months ago. We saw a vehicle robbed in a public parking area. Then the same criminals returned a couple hours later and broke into another car parked in the same spot. Police showed up both times and could do nothing. — Richard Haynes (@TheRBHaynes) June 14, 2023

Maybe stay out of San Francisco? I mean, this isn't news at all. If I were a police officer, with the current atmosphere against law enforcement, I'd shrug too. Vote with your feet, divest, boycott, relocate, all that. It'll hopefully send a message that elicits a turnaround. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) June 14, 2023

I was robbed in SF literally 10 minutes after leaving the airport — Incel Riot Studios (@VirtueSignal6) June 14, 2023

Elections have consequences. — Peer Group (@PeerGroupInvest) June 14, 2023

Maybe they were just hungry and looking for bread.

San Francisco really needs to get a grip and hire more social workers to tend to incidents like this one.

***