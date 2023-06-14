'See you next week Adam': Rep. Anna Paulina Luna isn't done with Schiff yet

As Twitchy just reported, 20 spineless House Republicans joined Democrats in tabling Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff and fine him $16 million for basically being a lying weasel. We're honestly surprised; we thought this was a slam dunk, but no, the GOP decided to be "nice."

Schiff may be spiking the ball, but Luna says she's not done yet, and will be filing a privileged motion to send Schiff to ethics for investigation.

20 Republicans voted w/ Dems to stop the ethics investigation, censure, & fine of Adam Schiff.



So there is no confusion (as some did not accurately read the bill) I will be filing a privileged motion to censure & send Schiff to ethics for investigation.



See you next week Adam. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 14, 2023

At least Luna has a spine.

Keep going. Schiff is a crook. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) June 14, 2023

Drop the fine and censure him. — C. Steele (@ChuckSteeleSr) June 14, 2023

We find that acceptable.

Keep up the great work! Maybe someday the Republican Party will grow a spine. — David Goodson (@indianamx) June 14, 2023

You go, Congresswoman.



You are one of the very few fighting.



Impressed by you — Mila Joy (@milajoyw) June 14, 2023

A motion to censure without the fine sounds like a good move



I trust Massie almost completely and read your response to his tweet but I just dont know enough to pick a side!



Sad thing is, Democrats never hold back on "principle", whereas Team Red does. — Mark Hosterman (@SimulatedMarkHo) June 14, 2023

We're guessing it would have passed without the fine.

Keep the pressure on. Those 20 Judas Republicans that’s voted against your bill shouldn’t have a job next term. — Michael Langford (@MAJMike17) June 14, 2023

Censure?

Expulsion is the only acceptable punishment!

Then, he should be indicted and prosecuted! — Truckster1 🇺🇸❌ (@truckster1) June 14, 2023

They're either traitors themselves as Schiff is or they're incompetent. Either way they're dangerous, the enemy and need replaced. — Staz (@StazDiStazio) June 14, 2023

An ethics investigation followed by a fine seems to be the way to go. It's bad enough we can't indict Schiff let alone censure the guy.

