'See you next week Adam': Rep. Anna Paulina Luna isn't done with Schiff yet

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 14, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy just reported, 20 spineless House Republicans joined Democrats in tabling Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff and fine him $16 million for basically being a lying weasel. We're honestly surprised; we thought this was a slam dunk, but no, the GOP decided to be "nice."

Schiff may be spiking the ball, but Luna says she's not done yet, and will be filing a privileged motion to send Schiff to ethics for investigation.

At least Luna has a spine.

We find that acceptable.

We're guessing it would have passed without the fine.

An ethics investigation followed by a fine seems to be the way to go. It's bad enough we can't indict Schiff let alone censure the guy.

