Rep. Adam Schiff spikes the ball after 20 Republicans help save him from censure

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's resolution to censure congressional worm and serial liar Rep. Adam Schiff was put to a stop today with the help of well over a dozen Republicans:

BREAKING: 20 House Republicans just voted with Democrats to kill @repluna's resolution to censure Adam Schiff.



2 voted present and 4 didn't vote at all. pic.twitter.com/rzKE3UKWs7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 14, 2023

Apparently lying about "Russia collusion" repeatedly while ironically accusing the other side of trying to rig an election wasn't enough for some Republicans.

Democrats are indicting Trump and jailing their political opponents



and Republicans won't even censure the pathological liar & Russian Hoaxer Adam Schiff.



We need wholesale change in the GOP. Now. https://t.co/lCRJ4KgmlI — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 14, 2023

Who are the 20 Republicans? We'll get to that after this:

The House voted Wednesday on a motion to table – or kill – the resolution, a motion put forward by House Democrats. Enough Republicans crossed the aisle in support for the effort to succeed in blocking the censure. The vote was 225 to 196 with 20 Republicans voting with Democrats to table the resolution. The censure resolution, sponsored by GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, broadly criticizes Schiff with a focus on his role in investigations of the former president. Republicans have long criticized Schiff over congressional inquiries into the former president, arguing that he has made reckless and unsubstantiated claims. Democrats have dismissed GOP criticisms of the California Democrat as partisan and unfounded.

The Democrats have dismissed Republican criticisms of Schiff as partisan and unfounded because those same Dems are rabidly partisan and also push unfounded BS (that the media helps them spread).

The office phones of at least 20 Republicans should be ringing off the hook by now.

These are the 20 Republicans who voted to table the Schiff censure resolution: pic.twitter.com/6Ac7QHX8ol — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 14, 2023

The Dems don't technically control the House, but in many instances they obviously still do.

