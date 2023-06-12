Kevin McCarthy Turns the Tables on CNN Reporter
Biden Draws Up Plans to Evacuate Americans From Taiwan

Pastor preaches that it's time to say God is queer

Brett T.  |  4:50 PM on June 12, 2023

A couple of months ago, we reported on a drag queen preaching at the United Church of Christ. He wasn't thrilled with the UCC … he said that the church claims to be accepting, but if it truly were, every church would have a trans person of color in it. Now we have Pastor Quinton Ceasar preaching that now is the time to say that God is queer.

We think God knew what he was doing when he created man and woman.

This was apparently at the German Protestant Church Congress, which sounds pretty official. 

That's a shocker.

Where is there to go?

The whole "be fruitful and multiply" command kind of requires straight people.

Every church around this editor that's not Catholic has some sort of rainbow sign saying "Everyone is welcome." That's fine, but you're not welcome to change the scripture.


