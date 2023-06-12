Pastor preaches that it's time to say God is queer

A couple of months ago, we reported on a drag queen preaching at the United Church of Christ. He wasn't thrilled with the UCC … he said that the church claims to be accepting, but if it truly were, every church would have a trans person of color in it. Now we have Pastor Quinton Ceasar preaching that now is the time to say that God is queer.

We think God knew what he was doing when he created man and woman.

NEW - "God is queer" was preached at the closing ceremony of the German Protestant Church Congress in Nuremberg. pic.twitter.com/QBnsMFVLYC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 12, 2023

This was apparently at the German Protestant Church Congress, which sounds pretty official.

MORE - The Protestant Church in Germany is seeing record resignations: In 2022 alone, nearly 400,000 members resigned. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 12, 2023

That's a shocker.

Welp, someone's going to Hell. — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) June 12, 2023

Whatever this is, Christianity it is not — Sam (@sam_symbolist) June 12, 2023

Left and never looked back again. — Bob Philipps (@RobertodeFili11) June 12, 2023

Where is there to go?

Why, then, did God create man and woman? You want me to believe he got it wrong, and this preacher is correct? — Tom Coss, (EconRN) (@sovereign_guy) June 12, 2023

The whole "be fruitful and multiply" command kind of requires straight people.

The one time Jesus displayed genuine anger and fiery righteous indignation was at witnessing his Father’s house being misused and abused, cheapened, basely turned into a means for the power gain of a corrupt subset of individuals..



Shameful, pathetic cowardice, Germany. — Asha Logos (@AshaLogos) June 12, 2023

Every church around this editor that's not Catholic has some sort of rainbow sign saying "Everyone is welcome." That's fine, but you're not welcome to change the scripture.



