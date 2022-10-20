This summer, Reuters reported that state abortion “bans” (which apparently includes a limit on when an abortion can be performed) were forcing some students to rethink their college plans. Would a high-school senior really want to attend college in a state where there’s a 15-week limit on abortions?

And what about the military? What if the Pentagon stations you in a state where there’s a heartbeat law on the books? Don’t worry, says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — the Defense Department will pay for you to travel to a state where you can get that abortion. The Pentagon won’t pay for the procedure itself though, so there’s some personal responsibility at play here.

Politico reports:

The “practical effects of recent changes” will ultimately hurt military readiness, Austin wrote, referring to the Supreme Court’s June decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. Austin noted that “significant numbers” of service members and their families will be forced to travel, take time off work, and pay more out of pocket to receive reproductive care. “In my judgment, such effects qualify as unusual, extraordinary, hardship, or emergency circumstances for Service members and their dependents and will interfere with our ability to recruit, retain, and maintain the readiness of a highly qualified force,” he wrote.

It sounds like corporations that will happily pay for employees’ abortions — then you can get them back to work the next day.

Pentagon supports abortions, but not religious exemptions for vaccines. — Elle (@GlentiesElle) October 20, 2022

Yep.

But they have to pay to fly home to visit family? — MICHELLE (@Ummmmichelle) October 20, 2022

That’ll boost recruiting — WV Vet!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrichardSteve50) October 20, 2022

The Pentagon doesn't pay for anything. It's taxpayers again paying for abortion services. — Dano (@flydano) October 20, 2022

Gotta keep them chicks on the battlefield. — LisaLee (@LisaLeeM) October 20, 2022

So the American people are paying for our service members to travel for abortions. — Jim Dandy (@JimDandyMD) October 20, 2022

Yes.

Does that include men? — theseed (@theseed59788459) October 20, 2022

Of course. — Wenderella 🪄 (@RubySlipper9) October 20, 2022

They need to reduce the number of pregnant men to keep our forces battle ready. It's critical woke theory coming full circle. — 🇺🇸CCP Own Silicon Valley🇺🇸 (@tweet_Harding) October 20, 2022

The US military is the weakest it has ever been. — Steve (@SNitzsche7) October 20, 2022

We have to agree. It’s a mystery why they’re having such a hard time recruiting.

Abortions in defense of the country. Makes sense. — Pigeon Bear ֎ (@thepigeonbear) October 20, 2022

That seems like federal funds going to abortion, which is against the law. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) October 20, 2022

Nope … they’re stopping short of violating the Hyde Amendment and making the service member pay for the abortion procedure themselves, though they certainly would pay if they could.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Related:

California has plan to become an abortion 'sanctuary' if Roe v. Wade is overturned; Paid travel and lodging? https://t.co/QTWfSNmbjl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 8, 2021