We’ll note that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona never actually says the word abortion when talking about abortion; instead, he refers to college students’ need for reproductive care on campus. Why? In order to thrive in school and in life. So students who don’t have access to abortion on campus won’t thrive in school and in life? We get what he says about contraception; it’s probably a good idea if you’re sexually active and also trying to complete a college degree. But to thrive in life? You need that “reproductive care.”

It’s so comforting to know the education secretary knows what’s at stake in a post-Dobbs world. It was just this summer that Reuters reported that state regulations on abortion were “forcing” some young people to rethink their college plans.

Also, when watching this clip, keep your eye on President Joe Biden and remember that he’s the leader of the free world.

Education Secretary Cardona: Students need abortion "to thrive in school and in life." pic.twitter.com/OjwmEA0sGq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2022

That’s one person who should NEVER be involved in any way with students. — PuppyLover (@HAVAPUP) October 4, 2022

Or they could quit having unprotected, casual sex and concentrate on their studies. — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) October 4, 2022

"Reproductive services" aka abortion you ghoul. — Rack daddy (@LonghornHomer) October 4, 2022

These people are just evil. Not sick. Evil. — Chloe Tzang (@ChloeTzang) October 4, 2022

And the very observant Catholic sits there, nodding his empty head in agreement. — Texas Bulldog (@TEXBulldog) October 4, 2022

Twisted logic doesn’t even begin to describe this 💩 — Cubfan2308 (@cubfan2308) October 4, 2022

Does this man ever talk about curriculum like math, literature, and science? For decades we've been dropping in global rankings and watching young Americans grow into adult idiots. smh — Sonny's Motha (née Elena) (@MothaSonny) October 4, 2022

What a horrific thing to tell young women — that they have to kill their baby in order to be successful. That totally ignores the millions of young women who have kept their baby and completed their education. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 4, 2022

Yep, that’s the gist of it.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Related:

Education secretary confirms to Peter Doocy that those who’ve paid off their loans ‘don’t get anything out of this deal’ https://t.co/w5zYxzaJ9l — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 24, 2022