We’ll note that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona never actually says the word abortion when talking about abortion; instead, he refers to college students’ need for reproductive care on campus. Why? In order to thrive in school and in life. So students who don’t have access to abortion on campus won’t thrive in school and in life? We get what he says about contraception; it’s probably a good idea if you’re sexually active and also trying to complete a college degree. But to thrive in life? You need that “reproductive care.”

It’s so comforting to know the education secretary knows what’s at stake in a post-Dobbs world. It was just this summer that Reuters reported that state regulations on abortion were “forcing” some young people to rethink their college plans.

Also, when watching this clip, keep your eye on President Joe Biden and remember that he’s the leader of the free world.

