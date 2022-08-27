Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg dropped a bomb on Joe Rogan’s podcast the other day when he revealed that the FBI was involved in Facebook suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election. Facebook did some damage control, saying none of this was new, and Zuckerberg had testified before Congress that the FBI warned about the threat of foreign hack and leak operations.

Now it’s the FBI’s turn to say that this is completely normal, and the FBI “routinely notifies” social media companies of potential threats.

FBI says it "routinely notifies" social media companies of potential threats following Zuckerberg-Rogan podcast https://t.co/6RlmH9FA9x pic.twitter.com/rUnHgDmxVX — The Hill (@thehill) August 27, 2022

Jared Gans reports:

The FBI said that it “routinely notifies” private sector entities, including social media companies, of information related to potential threats after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook limited the distribution of a controversial story leading up to the 2020 presidential election because of an FBI warning. The statement followed Zuckerberg’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Thursday in which Zuckerberg said Facebook limited stories on the news feed related to the New York Post’s article about President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his laptop after the FBI warned the company to be aware of potentially polarizing content. … “The FBI has provided companies with foreign threat indicators to help them protect their platforms and customers from abuse by foreign malign influence actors,” the agency said in a statement.

That’s all well and good, but the laptop story was not sourced to foreign malign influence actors. It came from Biden’s laptop itself.

Notifies, like telling Social Media sites what to suppress during an election? Some would call this election interference. — CingRed (@Putinontheritts) August 27, 2022

Ok, so the FBI is sitting on a piece of evidence/information they know to be true but warn the social media platforms in order to censor any mention. Is that also “routine?” Let’s hope not. — Thomas Kingkade (@ThomasKingkade) August 27, 2022

Ah, so it routinely censors. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) August 27, 2022

Clean up on Aisle 46 — Pokey (@pokey_84) August 27, 2022

“Potential threats” to Biden winning — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 27, 2022

Even when that purported “disinformation” turns out to be true. Got it. — Why you yelling? (@Mdesimone01) August 27, 2022

Nothing to see here. Just a government agency telling social media what is “true” and what isn’t. What could go wrong??? — kevincrull (@kevincrull) August 27, 2022

This admission is going to come in very handy during the investigation. — Winston Smith 🍊 (@vdub12) August 27, 2022

Question is did the FBI knowingly allege that the laptop was fake? The people expect the FBI to be a neutral non political agency. We have enough shenanigans with the politicians — OhNoYouDidnt (@OhnoU2Didnt) August 27, 2022

Except that the FBI already knew that their was no “potential threat from Russia”. — TTL America 🇺🇸 (@TTLAmerica) August 27, 2022

The @FBI did a bit more than "notify" though, didn't they? — Richard (Dick) Grayson (@PeterGr63196428) August 27, 2022

The hunter story wasn't a "threat"…it was and is a legitimate news story. Thats why what the FBI did is immoral. — Michael Carmine (@Michael_Carmine) August 27, 2022

So it routinely manipulates elections? — DiGriz (@TheDigriz) August 27, 2022

The FBI had Hunter Biden's laptop for a year before it notified Facebook. The FBI knew the laptop was authentic, & warned Facebook to influence the election. — CharlestonSC (@CharlestonSC294) August 27, 2022

Yes. They only notified anyone because it was coming out in the @nypost and they had to get ahead of the story. Then they scrambled to get the “intelligence officials” to write the “Russian Disinformation” letter. — Ashley Clark Whitman (@aclarkwhitman) August 27, 2022

The foreign threat was countries blackmailing Joe Biden over the materials found on that laptop. But the Russians has a “pee-pee tape” of Donald Trump, so …

