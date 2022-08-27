Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg dropped a bomb on Joe Rogan’s podcast the other day when he revealed that the FBI was involved in Facebook suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election. Facebook did some damage control, saying none of this was new, and Zuckerberg had testified before Congress that the FBI warned about the threat of foreign hack and leak operations.

Now it’s the FBI’s turn to say that this is completely normal, and the FBI “routinely notifies” social media companies of potential threats.

Jared Gans reports:

The FBI said that it “routinely notifies” private sector entities, including social media companies, of information related to potential threats after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook limited the distribution of a controversial story leading up to the 2020 presidential election because of an FBI warning.

The statement followed Zuckerberg’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Thursday in which Zuckerberg said Facebook limited stories on the news feed related to the New York Post’s article about President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his laptop after the FBI warned the company to be aware of potentially polarizing content.

“The FBI has provided companies with foreign threat indicators to help them protect their platforms and customers from abuse by foreign malign influence actors,” the agency said in a statement.

That’s all well and good, but the laptop story was not sourced to foreign malign influence actors. It came from Biden’s laptop itself.

The foreign threat was countries blackmailing Joe Biden over the materials found on that laptop. But the Russians has a “pee-pee tape” of Donald Trump, so …

