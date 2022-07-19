We’ve been teasing all day that President Joe Biden, unable to get his agenda passed through Congress, was going to issue “climate executive orders” as early as Wednesday. We’re now seeing reports that Biden will travel to Massachusetts Wednesday to deliver remarks on the “climate crisis” and might use the occasion to announce those executive orders.

They held a lunch Tuesday but Sen. Joe Manchin skipped out.

Trending

If those executive orders are anything like meteorologist and climate advocate Ryan Maue laid out, we’re all in big trouble.

Yes, it does.

There must be some reason Biden is flying to Massachusetts to announce whatever he’s going to announce … why didn’t he just do it from his little White House studio set?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: climate executive ordersJoe Bidenjoe manchinMassachusetts