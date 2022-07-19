We’ve been teasing all day that President Joe Biden, unable to get his agenda passed through Congress, was going to issue “climate executive orders” as early as Wednesday. We’re now seeing reports that Biden will travel to Massachusetts Wednesday to deliver remarks on the “climate crisis” and might use the occasion to announce those executive orders.

SCOOP: Biden expected to issue new climate executive orders tomorrow amid renewed push after Manchin ditched legislative action. W/ @ValerieVolco — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) July 19, 2022

They held a lunch Tuesday but Sen. Joe Manchin skipped out.

UPDATED: WH considering national climate emergency, though Biden unlikely to outline it tomorrow. Manchin skipped lunch, senators say, where at least one delivered an impassioned plea for climate actionhttps://t.co/h0Zvm8xJLu — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) July 19, 2022

UPDATE: Biden to travel to Somerset, Mass to talk climate on Wednesday. No word from WH on announcements yet but our scoop last night said a flurry of exec actions could be imminent https://t.co/h0Zvm8xJLu — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) July 19, 2022

NEW: Two sources tell me President Biden could declare a climate emergency as soon as tomorrow — Rachel Frazin (@RachelFrazin) July 19, 2022

Oil spiking—-Biden to issue "climate executive orders" tomorrow. — James DePorre (@RevShark) July 19, 2022

JUST IN – Biden to issue "climate executive orders" tomorrow. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 19, 2022

If those executive orders are anything like meteorologist and climate advocate Ryan Maue laid out, we’re all in big trouble.

Climate lockdown on the way — Vivian (@ViviNMtl) July 19, 2022

Very timely right after shopping spree for Middle East oil.😂 — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) July 19, 2022

Executive orders are not laws. Remember that. — Charles Weber 🇺🇸 (@CWBOCA) July 19, 2022

Buy more ammo to protect yourself against “climate change” orders. — T (@ItsTodM) July 19, 2022

What does this even mean? — Gort♟ (@CryptoGort) July 19, 2022

Illegal for temperatures to be over 90 degrees — BowTiedZero (@BowTiedZero) July 19, 2022

Lawsuits will be filed before sundown. — 🇺🇸 ₩ᵃᶳᵏᵉᴵᵚᵉᵉ₩ᵃᵝᵝꜟᵗ and 2½ others 🇺🇸 (@WaskelweeWabbit) July 19, 2022

Welcome to Communism 101 — Venessa or V (@Put201V) July 19, 2022

Stock up folks. It's going to be a bumpy ride! — Laurence /Hex Banker (@LTMiller7) July 19, 2022

this basically translates into "more inflation" — Bullish キッド (@bullishthekid) July 19, 2022

Yes, it does.

Just what everyone was asking for. — Treavor Lahey🇺🇸 (@RandyBoeBandy) July 19, 2022

Nothing, not one single thing, any politician does can control the climate. We can reduce emissions to zero forever and the climate will still have cold periods and hot periods just as it always has. But funny how so many believe taxes and edicts can control the climate — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) July 19, 2022

There must be some reason Biden is flying to Massachusetts to announce whatever he’s going to announce … why didn’t he just do it from his little White House studio set?

