When we last checked in on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Uvalde Police Department had hired a private law firm to prevent the public from seeing footage and files that could be “highly embarrassing.” Who exactly was in charge of that whole operation? Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo said he “didn’t know he was in charge” and that he “ditched his police radios on purpose seconds after arriving” at the school. Thank goodness the Border Patrol eventually showed up.

Now there’s even more infuriating news, courtesy of KVUE’s Tony Plohetski.

No kidding.

We really have not heard one good thing about the Uvalde police or the school district’s police.

