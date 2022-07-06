When we last checked in on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Uvalde Police Department had hired a private law firm to prevent the public from seeing footage and files that could be “highly embarrassing.” Who exactly was in charge of that whole operation? Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo said he “didn’t know he was in charge” and that he “ditched his police radios on purpose seconds after arriving” at the school. Thank goodness the Border Patrol eventually showed up.

Now there’s even more infuriating news, courtesy of KVUE’s Tony Plohetski.

BREAKING: A rifle-armed Uvalde officer sighted in to shoot the Robb Elementary attacker before he entered the school but instead waited for supervisor permission — one of many new revelations in a report obtained today by national experts about the May 24 police response. 1/4 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 6, 2022

The report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training cites 3 missed chances to slow the gunman before he entered the building. It says officers who tried to stop him in the classroom "lost momentum" after taking fire as more weapons, including tear gas arrived. 2/4 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 6, 2022

The report says officers could have tried to breach the classroom through sheetrock, windows, and other means. "While we do not have definitive information at this point, it is possible that some of the people who died during this event could have been saved." 3/4 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 6, 2022

No kidding.

The report also is striking in that while much criticism has been leveled at Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo, the experts appear to condemn the work of rank-and-file offers who converged on the campus. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 6, 2022

This is mind boggling. We all know how quickly these rounds go off and cause damage. These cops are trained to go in, and it's not as though they paused briefly to coordinate, they all stopped in place and… waited? For over an hour. — Pleather Rouge (@PleatherRouge) July 6, 2022

It took over an hour to react. A guy pulled over starts to run from officers and his body gets covered with 60 bullet holes. — DD (@teachincrazyppl) July 6, 2022

So they basically allowed the attack to happen. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) July 6, 2022

Waiting for the supervisor that was nowhere to be found, showed up late with no radio to communicate? That Supervisor? — Kdog (@KdogKhzandona) July 6, 2022

This falls under do it now, ask for permission later. — Debi Ganster (@Funisfunfornow) July 6, 2022

There’s never a need for permission in a deadly force scenario. The suspect literally had a smoking gun in his hand. If you can’t decide to take the shot on your own at that point you’ve got no business being there. — Jïmmÿ “Jumped the shark”Van Heste (@Lawdog1521) July 6, 2022

Omg. You take the shot and ask for forgiveness later — allgoldeverything (@J264B) July 6, 2022

Just an unbelievable failure. — CC Texas 🛹 (@WelpOnlineChels) July 6, 2022

This story continues to get worse. — Fred Tee (@TencicFred) July 6, 2022

Nothing. Literally nothing was done right. Not. One. Thing. — Cat what looks like a duck. (@Joseph_Palmer) July 6, 2022

We really have not heard one good thing about the Uvalde police or the school district’s police.

Related:

'Abject failure': Texas Public Safety head reveals even more disturbing details about Uvalde Police's actions (or, rather, inaction) during shooting https://t.co/YUrWtybsBX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 21, 2022