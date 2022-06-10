Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo broke his silence over last month’s mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School, telling the Texas Tribune that he “didn’t know he was in charge” and that he “ditched his police radios on purpose seconds after arriving” at the school:

Um, he should have kept his mouth shut maybe?

You might ask why he would drop his radios outside the school. . .

. . .well, he did that because the “whiplike antenna” on one radio interfered with his ability to run and the other kept falling off his belt .  . . or something:

Do you know what might be handy after running into the school and then standing around for 77 minutes not knowing who is in charge? TWO F***ING RADIOS, THAT’S WHAT:

He also blamed the delay on the key rings he was given. Again, a radio or two might have come in handy here:

But we’re still waiting for confirmation of this version of events, as bad as it makes himself out to be:

We suspect it gets much, much worse for him:

