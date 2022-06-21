As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain announced another historic first from the Biden administration: for the first time in U.S. history, our currency will bear the signatures of two women. We’ll remember that as we burn wheelbarrows full of worthless bills for heat.

Someone mentioned in the replies that these “firsts” are getting tedious. So here’s another one: President Joe Biden has picked the first female person of color as his science adviser.

Biden picks first woman, person of color as science adviser https://t.co/F20XrwIzXa pic.twitter.com/4nUh38leJO — The Hill (@thehill) June 21, 2022

The AP reports:

President Joe Biden nominated the former head of two federal science and engineering agencies to be his science adviser, who if confirmed by the Senate, will be the first woman, person of color and immigrant to hold that Cabinet-level position. Biden nominated engineer and physicist Arati Prabhakar, who during the Obama administration directed the James Bond-like Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) which came up with the Internet and stealth aircraft, to the science adviser job, which also includes running the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

They don’t even get around to naming who it is until the second paragraph.

Not enough information…we need to know the pronouns and sexual orientation to know if the selection is truly fully qualified. We’ve been told by reliable sources that individual achievement and objectivity are bad — Iaim2MisBhav (@Iaim2MisBhav) June 21, 2022

Biden's staff of "firsts" has worked great so far… — cnnlive10 (@cnnlive10) June 21, 2022

This doesn't matter. — LadyBritta (@lady_britta) June 21, 2022

Can she tell us what makes someone a woman? — No one of consequence, PhD (@NobodyOfX) June 21, 2022

She’s not a biologist.

Is Biden a biologist now? — Janice (@jannyfayray) June 21, 2022

I would love to learn what her definition of woman is, scientifically speaking. — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) June 21, 2022

Does this woman person of color have a name? By the way, what is a woman? — Brian 'The Buck Stops With Putin' Ultra MAGA (@ChooseFreewill3) June 21, 2022

If she’s that smart, why is she working in the Biden administration? #sinkingship — in memory of when i gave a shit. (@NotFakeRichardM) June 21, 2022

The thing is, she actually does have some impressive qualifications … you just have to get past her sex and race to read what they are.

Related:

NYT’s glowing profile of ‘first Black and openly gay press secretary’ Karine Jean-Pierre left out some pretty important stuff https://t.co/WC8qFTYDgI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 20, 2022