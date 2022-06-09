We don’t have details yet on whether the man was armed or what his intentions were, but a principal decided to alert the school resource officer to investigate a man who was “aggressively trying” to get into an elementary school in Gadsden, Alabama Thursday.

The National Desk reports:

Details about the incident were not disclosed, but authorities said all children at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden were safe.

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told WBMA a man was “aggressively trying” to get into the building. Reddick said the man went to several doors trying to get inside the school. When the principal saw this, they locked down the school. The school resource officer was called and then requested more backup.

Something that burns us up is all of the people demanding we do something to stop school shootings who then ridicule those who suggest a single point of entry and a school resource officer on duty (looking at you, Patton Oswalt). Guess what … doors worked.

If we learn more later we’ll pass it along, but doors seemed to do the trick in this situation. Maybe it’s not so crazy to limit schools to one point of entry?

Updated:

It sounds like this guy was bad news. From WBMA:

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency later identified the man as 32-year-old Robert Tyler White.

Sheriff [Jonathan] Horton said White was shot outside of the school and the SRO, a Rainbow City police officer, who engaged White was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

ALEA officials said White tried make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle. When the SRO attempted to stop him, ALEA officials said the White resisted and attempted to take the officer’s gun.

ALEA officials said additional officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance. White was shot and pronounced dead.

 

