We haven’t heard word of any casualties, but reportedly five people were shot Thursday during a funeral service. The shooting took place at the gravesite of Da’Shontay Lucas King Sr., who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop.

BREAKING: Multiple people were shot at the funeral for 20-year-old Da’Shontay L. King, according to information from Racine police and attendees. https://t.co/S6R5az7IHb — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 2, 2022

“The pastor was lowering the body into the ground, and all of a sudden they just started shooting,” one attendee told The Daily Beast. https://t.co/TdXobRMbMu — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 2, 2022

23-year-old Cortaisha Thompson was there and said her aunt, Kendra Gamble, was wounded and is now in critical but stable condition. “She was shot at the gravesite,” Thompson told The Daily Beast. https://t.co/IqglFIjugf — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 2, 2022

NBC News reports:

The gunfire erupted as mourners at Graceland were saying goodbye to Da’Shontay Lucas King Sr., according to a representative of Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory. Police had indicated five people were wounded, the funeral home said, but the extent of the wounds and identities of those wounded were not immediately known. Images from the cemetery showed crime scene tape and law enforcement officials around a white casket that had yet to be lowered into the grave.

WISCONSIN FUNERAL SHOOTING:

– Several shot at Racine cemetery; conditions unknown

– Funeral was being held for man fatally shot by police

– Scene remains active

– Residents asked to avoid area Watch live coverage: https://t.co/u5QPqBuMo7 pic.twitter.com/cq7KKCwsru — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2022

Update:

According to WTMJ, “police said they stopped a car while executing a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm…. According to police … the suspect ran from the car with a gun and led an officer on a foot chase.”

