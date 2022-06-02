We haven’t heard word of any casualties, but reportedly five people were shot Thursday during a funeral service. The shooting took place at the gravesite of Da’Shontay Lucas King Sr., who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop.

NBC News reports:

The gunfire erupted as mourners at Graceland were saying goodbye to Da’Shontay Lucas King Sr., according to a representative of Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory.

Police had indicated five people were wounded, the funeral home said, but the extent of the wounds and identities of those wounded were not immediately known.

Images from the cemetery showed crime scene tape and law enforcement officials around a white casket that had yet to be lowered into the grave.

We’ll update this post as more details become available.

* * *

Update:

According to WTMJ, “police said they stopped a car while executing a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm…. According to police … the suspect ran from the car with a gun and led an officer on a foot chase.”

 

 

