We already wrote about Rep. David Cicilline once today — he was the guy in the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on gun control who couldn’t find a single incident of an assailant using an assault weapon that was stopped by a person with a gun. Wasn’t the Uvalde school shooter stopped by a person with a gun?

We need to write about Cicilline again, though, because he just handed Republicans a great quote to use in campaign ads.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: constitutional rightsDavid Cicillinegun controlHouse Judiciary CommitteeMatt Gaetz

Recommended Twitchy Video