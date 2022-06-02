We already wrote about Rep. David Cicilline once today — he was the guy in the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on gun control who couldn’t find a single incident of an assailant using an assault weapon that was stopped by a person with a gun. Wasn’t the Uvalde school shooter stopped by a person with a gun?

We need to write about Cicilline again, though, because he just handed Republicans a great quote to use in campaign ads.

"Spare me the bullshit about constitutional rights," David Cicilline says to Matt Gaetz during hour nine of House Judiciary Committee meeting on guns package — in debate over red flag laws. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 2, 2022

Wait, is he talking about abortion? — Expatnyker (@expatnyker) June 2, 2022

The Democrat Party isn't big on preserving constitutional rights. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) June 2, 2022

Seems like a pretty revealing statement from David. — Reticulating_Splines (@ReticulatingSp1) June 2, 2022

I kind of like my constitutional rights. — Lucian James (@lucian_jimmy) June 2, 2022

Please run on that. Make it a party rallying cry. You'll do great — Pookiebug (@couchwarmer247) June 3, 2022

Being a RI taxpayer who is “represented” by this embarrassment, I think it’s safe to say this man should be stripped of all committees for these comments. — RyanRI (@ryansousa4) June 2, 2022

Uh. No. No I won’t spare you the bullshit about constitutional rights. — October (@roboticpressure) June 2, 2022

Typical lib. The constitution gets in their way every time they want to go full Venezuela. Thank God it does. — Bikkerboy416 (@bikkerboy416) June 2, 2022

Is that supposed to be an own? Dismissing constitutional rights? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 2, 2022

Well, at least he said it out loud. Most don’t. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) June 2, 2022

And that is why we own guns — Football Bat (@day_diff) June 3, 2022

He said the quiet part out loud. But not surprised one bit that these idiots, who swore to uphold the constitution, have no use for it whatsoever. Welcome to our new congressional morons – who think that they can simply do whatever makes them feel good. How infantile. — Ask Another Question (@QuestionElites) June 2, 2022

"Spare me the bullshit about constitutional rights" Please run on this platform in the midterms, Dems. That should play really well with the electorate. Especially in the wake of every illegal action taken by the government over the past two years in the name of "public safety". — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 3, 2022

Related:

‘Dropped on his HEAD?!’ Dem Rep. David Cicilline claims he can’t find a single incident of a good guy with a gun stopping a gunman (watch)https://t.co/QgmQNDmXKR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 2, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video