New York already has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, but they weren’t enough to stop the Buffalo mass shooter, so the obvious solution is more gun control laws. Hochul says she’s introducing “nation-leading” legislation that would “strengthen gun laws.” The legislation sounds fishy, though, like when her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, signed a new gun law that imposed a seven-round magazine capacity limit on handguns when manufacturers were making ten-round magazines. It seemed it was legal to have a ten-round magazine as long as you only had seven rounds in it — that’s the sort of thing they consider “commonsense” gun laws.

The Reload’s Stephen Gutowski notes that the law would prohibit the sale and transfer of guns that don’t have “microstamping.”

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlhandgunsKathy HochulmicrostampingNew YorkStephen Gutowski

Recommended Twitchy Video