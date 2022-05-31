New York already has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, but they weren’t enough to stop the Buffalo mass shooter, so the obvious solution is more gun control laws. Hochul says she’s introducing “nation-leading” legislation that would “strengthen gun laws.” The legislation sounds fishy, though, like when her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, signed a new gun law that imposed a seven-round magazine capacity limit on handguns when manufacturers were making ten-round magazines. It seemed it was legal to have a ten-round magazine as long as you only had seven rounds in it — that’s the sort of thing they consider “commonsense” gun laws.

The mass shootings in Buffalo & Uvalde rattled our nation to its core & shed new light on the need for action. Today, alongside @AndreaSCousins & @CarlHeastie, I announced nation-leading legislation to strengthen gun laws & help stop these tragedies. https://t.co/t4LPLHfPEt — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 31, 2022

The Reload’s Stephen Gutowski notes that the law would prohibit the sale and transfer of guns that don’t have “microstamping.”

This package includes a magazine confiscation bill. A bulletproof vest ban. A ban on the sale of guns that don't have "microstamping." A license requirement for purchase of all semi-automatic rifles. Criminalization of threats of mass violence. And a few other bills. https://t.co/nXmgd65zaS — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 31, 2022

Since microstamping isn't real, it essentially bans the sale of all firearms in New York State — Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) May 31, 2022

Ummm what guns if any sold in the state of new york have microstamping ? — ConflictHurts (@ConflictHurts) May 31, 2022

None. There are no guns sold anywhere in the world that have microstamping. That's despite California requiring it on all new handgun models since 2007. That's why you can't buy the latest models of handguns in California. https://t.co/A2UZpEeL69 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 31, 2022

Looks like gun dealers in New York would no longer be able to sell or transfer handguns made after the bill's effective date, subject to a feasibility study (which California did too), unless they had microstamping. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 31, 2022

The initial description in the governor's press release says this applies to "guns" but the description of the bill says it applies just to "handguns." The text of the bill shows it applies to handguns. https://t.co/BZnvvgy3ak — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 31, 2022

This appears to be stricter than what California has in place right now (which has thus far stood up to court challenges). California still allows the sale of older models of handguns without microstamping. Though its process for that is opaque. https://t.co/NRnNtS3G35 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 31, 2022

Wait "transfer" is included too? I thought that California was just prohibiting the SALE of new unapproved pistols? Including transfer would be the Canadian model… — Jack O'Neill (@Jack2LOneill) May 31, 2022

That’s the whole point; to eliminate the sale, or transfer of firearms and where every sale must be government approved and they can stop any transactions under “terrorism”. All she’s doing is adopting the Trudeau policy up north which is the gold star of Democrat’s platform — NH – Live Free or Die 🦔🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@KS69387839) May 31, 2022

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau putting forward a national freeze on gun ownership https://t.co/ku1ANvYZdB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 31, 2022

