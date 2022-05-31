After the Uvalde school shooting, Sen. Ted Cruz became the object of liberal ridicule for suggesting that schools have a single point of entry. Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty couldn’t comprehend such a thing: “Wouldn’t building schools with only one door create other problems? Like making it harder for kids to get out if, say, there is a fire?” Apparently, she’d never heard of fire exits. And now we know that the shooter made his way into the school through a door that had been propped open by a teacher.

The Left continually proves it’s not serious about school safety by insisting the only thing that can be done is to confiscate AR-15s and ridiculing all other options — they don’t want schools to look like prisons, after all.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about hardening schools in the wake of Uvalde, but she said that President Joe Biden doesn’t believe in that.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says proposals that deal with "hardening schools…is not something that" President Biden "believes in" b/c "the problem is with guns" in America. pic.twitter.com/l19Mo0Yw3h — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2022

Press Sec: “There's been a conversation about hardening schools. That is not something Pres. Biden believes in." Just so all parents know. Biden DOES NOT believe in hardening schools to protect your kids from evil killers. pic.twitter.com/UwKImQhbJT — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 31, 2022

There was no SRO at all on campus and the door was unlocked — yet Biden isn't at all interested in improving school security and protecting kids. https://t.co/LSKr7vTpkz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 31, 2022

His house is hardened. — Todd White (@ToddRWhite) May 31, 2022

He has a fence and snipers on his roof.

Funny how the home in which Joe Biden lives, the building in which his employees work, is hardened against attacks. If hardening a building doesn't work, then why do we spend so much money on security and maintenance at the White House? — J_Marshall (@mandofloridian) May 31, 2022

So he prefers them to be sitting ducks? — USA🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kimsbrown_) May 31, 2022

They’re not interested in solutions. They just want 150 million law-abiding Americans disarmed. But, why? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 31, 2022

So, @POTUS believes our children, the future of this country, our nation's greatest treasure should be a soft target. Got it… — DevilDodger (@DevilDodger78) May 31, 2022

Having to be the person who has to justify and defend that kind of a position? A reasonable idea that makes perfect logical sense and has the best chance of making a meaningful impact. Kids need to be safe and just as important feel safe and buttoning up schools will do that. — OnlyBiz1 (@OnlyBiz1) May 31, 2022

But they’ll gladly put up more fences around the White House and Capitol Buildings — Howard_In_CT 🇺🇸 (@How9876543210) May 31, 2022

How else would they coerce you into giving up a fundamental right? — Tim (@EzioTim) May 31, 2022

What she's saying is the White House opposes the recommendation of the Sandy Hook commission and the Parkland review. Good to know @JoeBiden doesn't support the experts' recommendations on keeping your kids safe. https://t.co/ad8VTbkiKF — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 31, 2022

Republican senators like John Cornyn are supposedly working with Democrats to “negotiate” a solution, but for Democrats, there’s only one solution. Ask them if they’d consider schools having a single point of entry and they fall back on the line, “the GOP wants schools to look like prisons.” And they call their solutions “commonsense.”

