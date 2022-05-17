This happened last week but we didn’t hear a thing about it then. Apparently, a man “who reportedly feared Asian people” walked into a Koreatown hair salon in Dallas last week and opened fire with a .22-caliber rifle, injuring three. Fortunately, no one was killed. The AP reports that the FBI has opened a hate crime investigation

BREAKING: The FBI has opened a federal hate crime investigation into last week’s shooting at a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown area that injured three people. Dallas police said earlier Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect in the case. https://t.co/kP1QwjW9ZV — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2022

Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting on Royal Lane on May 11, 2022. The suspect is being interviewed and processed. Chief Garcia will release further information on the arrest later on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/KVOdm8QMlk — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 17, 2022

A 36-year-old man who reportedly feared Asian people was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a May 11 shooting that injured three women at a Koreatown hair salon in Dallas.https://t.co/UcBc9tZVoN — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 17, 2022

USA Today reports:

A 36-year-old man who reportedly feared Asian people was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a May 11 shooting that injured three women at a Koreatown hair salon in Dallas. Jeremy Smith is accused of entering the Hair World Salon and opening fire with a .22-caliber rifle, Police Chief Edgardo Garcia said Tuesday. Smith, who is Black, is jailed and no bond has been set. Jail records do not list an attorney for him. Three of the seven people inside the salon were shot, Garcia said. “One victim was shot in her right forearm, one was shot in the foot and another was shot in the lower back,” the chief said.

This is rich, because USA Today’s former race and inclusion editor famously pronounced that mass shootings are always perpetrated by an “angry white man.”

