Several outlets are reporting that a self-described white supremacist killed 10 people in a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo.

BNO News reports:

A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, explained that he was motivated by a conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by other races. In the document, he says he is 18 years old and a self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.

“If there’s one thing I want you to get from these writings, it’s that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number,” the document says. “To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.”

This confirms the theory that it’s “always an angry white man.”

They seem to be blaming Tucker Carlson rather than Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis for the shooting:

We’ll update this breaking story as we get more information.

* * *

Update:

Add Joe Lockhart to those pinning the shooting on Tucker Carlson:

We have a feeling CNN will be all over this:

* * *

Update:

Google Docs has blocked access to the shooter’s online manifesto, which reads like an interview. Apparently, he considered himself “in the mild-moderate authoritarian left category.”

As far as being a Fox News viewer, the shooter said he got most of his information from the internet and posted a collage of all of the Jewish people who work for Fox:

