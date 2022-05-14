Several outlets are reporting that a self-described white supremacist killed 10 people in a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo.

Hearing reports of a mass shooting at Tops. SWAT is here. pic.twitter.com/9lPUTHUSNp — Maki Becker (@makibecker) May 14, 2022

Suspect in New York state mass shooting said in online manifesto that he was motivated by a conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by other races https://t.co/PEZFzTpGlL — BNO News (@BNONews) May 14, 2022

Buffalo Police confirm that an “assault weapon” was used in the massacre. 11 victims are black, two are white. The police believe the attack was racially motivated. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 14, 2022

BNO News reports:

A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, explained that he was motivated by a conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by other races. In the document, he says he is 18 years old and a self-described white supremacist and anti-semite. “If there’s one thing I want you to get from these writings, it’s that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number,” the document says. “To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.”

This confirms the theory that it’s “always an angry white man.”

They seem to be blaming Tucker Carlson rather than Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis for the shooting:

The Buffalo killer’s manifesto reads like a job application for a junior producer on Tucker Carlson. And no, I’m not being flippant. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 14, 2022

We’ll update this breaking story as we get more information.

* * *

Update:

Add Joe Lockhart to those pinning the shooting on Tucker Carlson:

More blood on the hands of @tuckercarlson and @foxnews this killer used their racist talking points to justify killing 10 people. Carlson won't stop because as he explained to the NYTimes, it's good for ratings. Lives be damned. As Carlson will be at judgement day. https://t.co/fse5bRvEbN — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 14, 2022

The shooter explicitly attacks Fox News in his deranged manifesto, you despicable liar. https://t.co/FljK1cXJxs — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 14, 2022

We have a feeling CNN will be all over this:

The toxic garbage being pushed by MAGA, Q, Fox, and even many GOP members of Congress has REAL consequences. But these are the same people who’ll insist right-wing extremism ISN’T a threat to our natl security — it isn’t even REAL, they say. It was very real in Buffalo today. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 14, 2022

* * *

Update:

Google Docs has blocked access to the shooter’s online manifesto, which reads like an interview. Apparently, he considered himself “in the mild-moderate authoritarian left category.”

In his manifesto the Buffalo mass shooter says he falls on the “mild-moderate authoritarian left” category. pic.twitter.com/ctlJTfc4xq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 14, 2022

The manifesto of the terrorist who killed people today contains the following: – He did a chart of Jewish people and included me under “troll Jew.” – Rejection of Christianity. – An admission that he is is “authoritarian left wing.” – Hybrid Nazi and “green nationalism.” — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 14, 2022

As far as being a Fox News viewer, the shooter said he got most of his information from the internet and posted a collage of all of the Jewish people who work for Fox:

The killer's manifesto attacks Fox News but feel free to continue exploiting people being murdered for some likes and retweets https://t.co/7n27fdlxfw pic.twitter.com/JOKCga9w6R — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 14, 2022

Disgusting and insane that Democrat operatives are already exploiting the murder of 10 by blaming Tucker Carlson and Fox News. The manifesto cites the internet (specific websites) as his inspiration (not TV)—and has an antisemitic meme attacking Fox News.https://t.co/kboxiRSm7P https://t.co/yUxhQCjTpI pic.twitter.com/aqt9jsUlxF — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 14, 2022

