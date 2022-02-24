Representing the United States at the Munich Security Conference, Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that the threat of sanctions would “absolutely” deter Vladimir Putin from making the decision to invade Ukraine. On Thursday, President Joe Biden said that “no one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening.” This was after Biden was announcing further sanctions on Russia.

Now we’re hearing from Deputy National Security Advisor and Deputy NEC Director Daleep Singh that the sanctions as they stand aren’t designed to disrupt the flow of energy from Russia to the rest of the world.

Reuters's @SteveHolland1: "Targeting the Russian energy industry is totally on the table? is that what you are saying, Daleep? WH's Daleep Singh: "What I'm saying that our measures were not designed to disrupt–in any way–the current flow of energy from Russia to the world." pic.twitter.com/IqkxZTGaKp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2022

White House: "Our sanctions are not designed to cause any disruption to the current flow of energy from Russia to the world." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 24, 2022

Doubling down, Deputy National Security Advisor and Deputy NEC Director, Daleep Singh says "our measures were not designed to disrupt in any way the current flow of energy from Russia to the world." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 24, 2022

What the hell kind of operation are you guys running there anyway?

What are sanctions and how do they work? — Smoke yer Pipe if ya got it! (@Jlisa42067) February 24, 2022

They’re not really sanctions then. — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) February 24, 2022

Sounds really, really, really, really, really effective. But their messaging about it is very consistent. — Gary (@Ut_Credamus) February 24, 2022

Correct, so how are the sanctions supposed to work? — james francis ryan (@jamesfrancisry9) February 24, 2022

So… Russia is still making billions off of UN countries who are doing what exactly to help Ukraine? — FrankY in DFW (@FrankYTheLand) February 24, 2022

How can they consistently be so wrong — T Young (@WarriorFactory_) February 25, 2022

Biden refuses to sanction Putin where it would hurt — but political tribalists insist everyone “rally” around this. Absolutely moronic. https://t.co/qL9J5xx3ro — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2022

Again — we COULD produce more oil domestically and remedy this but no — we must sacrifice national security at the alter of climate bullshit. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2022

Either you stand with eliminating energy as a concern or you want to bend the knee to Russia and pretend that you’re <Ralph>helping</Ralph> the environment by relying on Russia and China to hide your pollution. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2022

Let’s be real, that’s what it is. It’s a bunch of trust-fund socialists who pretend they’re greener because they outsource their pollution to China and Russia who do not give one single shit about enviro protections. But signal that virtue, honeys! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2022

No, we can’t be energy dependent because it’s very important that we still rely on Russia for oil, even though our production is cleaner and safer, but whatever, synthetic virtue is the new hot commodity. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2022

"Let's just circle back on this in a couple of months…after Ukraine has been completely annexed into Russia. But by then, those Russians won't have access to our cutting edge technology." Not an exact quotation. These people are complete idiots. — Ben Aksar (My Pronouns? I Trust You) (@BenAksar) February 24, 2022

Bonus: Remember when Biden went “toe-to-toe” with Putin, giving him a list of “critical infrastructures” that should be off-limits to cyberattack?

Remember when Biden gave Putin a list of 16 entities that would cripple us if hit with cyberattacks? pic.twitter.com/sll3msGrWk — Jewish Patriot 🚛 (@MAGAJew2) February 24, 2022

The adults are back in charge.

