Representing the United States at the Munich Security Conference, Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that the threat of sanctions would “absolutely” deter Vladimir Putin from making the decision to invade Ukraine. On Thursday, President Joe Biden said that “no one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening.” This was after Biden was announcing further sanctions on Russia.

Now we’re hearing from Deputy National Security Advisor and Deputy NEC Director Daleep Singh that the sanctions as they stand aren’t designed to disrupt the flow of energy from Russia to the rest of the world.

Bonus: Remember when Biden went “toe-to-toe” with Putin, giving him a list of “critical infrastructures” that should be off-limits to cyberattack?

The adults are back in charge.

