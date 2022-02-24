On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris said that the threat of sanctions would definitely serve as a deterrent to Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine:

And you know what happened next.

Today President Biden addressed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and he said that “no one expected sanctions to prevent anything from happening.”

Well, no one except perhaps Kamala Harris?

Between Biden & Harris they certainly have all the bases covered.

That definitely is Defiant L’s-worthy.

Update:

Count Jen Psaki among those who Biden just contradicted:

