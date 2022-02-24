On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris said that the threat of sanctions would definitely serve as a deterrent to Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine:

After telling reporters that “Putin’s made his decision” to invade Ukraine, Kamala Harris says the threat of sanctions will “absolutely” deter him making the decision to invade. pic.twitter.com/Lgitgh7rOU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2022

And you know what happened next.

Today President Biden addressed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and he said that “no one expected sanctions to prevent anything from happening.”

Biden: "No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening…Putin's not going to say 'oh, my god, the sanctions are coming.'" Right after a speech announcing a new round of sanctions. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/0GctfBmTba — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 24, 2022

Well, no one except perhaps Kamala Harris?

President Biden today: "No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening." VP Harris on Sunday: "The purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence." — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 24, 2022

Biden now: “No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening” Harris four days ago: Sanctions will “absolutely” deter Putin from invadingpic.twitter.com/ZK9JTsaG3M — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) February 24, 2022

Between Biden & Harris they certainly have all the bases covered.

Gotta love the consistency https://t.co/URop7k5BkR — Cim Jramer (@MartinPackham) February 24, 2022

It is time to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. — Doubleplus Ungood (@Jawmo2) February 24, 2022

They're always in such unison with one another!! — John Lane (@johnnyboylane) February 24, 2022

@DefiantLs if there ever was one. — Brady Hiatt (@BradyHiatt7) February 24, 2022

That definitely is Defiant L’s-worthy.

Update:

Count Jen Psaki among those who Biden just contradicted:

Psaki 24 hours ago: "They [sanctions] are meant to have a deterrent impact." https://t.co/PYYPqBZ69b — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 24, 2022

