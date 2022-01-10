Way back in November of 2019, PolitiFact judged President Trump’s claim that the Democratic presidential candidates “support giving illegal immigrants free health care at our expense” “mostly false.” This was after the Democratic primary debate when literally every single candidate on stage raised their hand when asked if their health care plans would cover illegals — there was literally video.

On his first day in office in January of 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed free health care for illegal immigrants under 26 — the state already covered illegal immigrants up to age 18, so all Newsom was doing was bumping up the age to mirror Obamacare.

Now it’s “new” that Newsom is proposing universal health care regardless of immigration status, adding in those older than 26 and younger than 50.

NEW: @GavinNewsom proposes universal California healthcare regardless of immigration status. Medi-Cal already covers people over 50 and under 26 — this would be a major, landmark win for progressives/immigration advocates — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) January 10, 2022

Price tag: $2.7 billion annually once fully implemented — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) January 10, 2022

That’s the price tag they’ve estimated — ask California how much its bullet train to nowhere originally was going to cost to build.

If the program is run as inefficiently as most things have been in this state, I’m out. Unfortunately I’ve lost trust in the management of CA. — Al (@lite_hause) January 10, 2022

Bc the government has does such a bang up job in the past 21 months with healthcare 🤦‍♂️ — kevin lynch (@ksinch24) January 10, 2022

Glad I bailed that state years ago — Tellyn True (@TellynTrue) January 10, 2022

As people in San Francisco experiencing this “healthcare” will say, it’s debatable whether dying in SF General ER waiting for care is better than doing so in a comfort of your own bed. Yes, SF has universal healthcare, and it’s a disaster. — Queen of Hearts (@QueenOfHeartsSF) January 10, 2022

This is the nail in the coffin. Full speed ahead. — Clint Stutts (@Clint_Stutts) January 10, 2022

Why would any business owner or taxpayers want to live there — zekefromcabincreek (@zekefromberea) January 10, 2022

Am sure the people of CA and the business will love paying more for taxes……. pic.twitter.com/bYSoBDwlHD — GulagNews (@NewsGulag) January 10, 2022

I guess Newsom missed the census data showing CA lost 1% of its population last year. — LectioDivina (@LectioDivina7) January 10, 2022

Sounds like more reason to get the hell out of dodge. That’s not a win. That’s a promotion of violating the laws of our nation. Yet if I were to break a law in our nation, I’d be arrested. This is when you know the ones on soap boxes are idiots. — GamerDad (@GamerDa99970702) January 10, 2022

Socialism didn’t build California into an economic powerhouse, but it is definitely destroying it. Urban grifters have highjacked the state to detriment of all citizens. — Avila Beach🇺🇸 (@AvilaBeach) January 10, 2022

This would be a major loss for the US Constitution and the rule of law. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneForAD46) January 10, 2022

If you listen closely you can hear the few remaining profit producers taping up their moving boxes – no one will be left to pay for these programs. You cannot collect taxes from unemployed, homeless ppl. — TruthDontHide (@TruthDontHide1) January 10, 2022

This will complete the mass exodus from CA…good luck — steve (@steve07319050) January 10, 2022

So very blessed to be leaving California in just 5 months. This state has become dirty, dangerous, & expensive. — Joe (@Joe78278420) January 10, 2022

time to buy stock in U-Haul because all the sane Californians are gonna be jumping ship. — John (@FreeHKLiberate) January 10, 2022

My goal is to get out of California before the September. Shame on those that did not recall this evil buffoon. — Justa Pbrfan (@JustaPBRFan) January 10, 2022

This is what the people voted for. And here’s a flashback to the current vice president of the United States, who’s just a heartbeat away from the presidency, reaffirming her pledge to give free health care to illegal immigrants:

.@KamalaHarris on whether her Medicare-for-All plan will cover illegal immigrants: “Yes … I‘m never going to be in favor of a policy that denies people access to public health, public safety, or public education based on their immigrant status." pic.twitter.com/JCNrk03vOX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 2, 2019

