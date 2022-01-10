Way back in November of 2019, PolitiFact judged President Trump’s claim that the Democratic presidential candidates “support giving illegal immigrants free health care at our expense” “mostly false.” This was after the Democratic primary debate when literally every single candidate on stage raised their hand when asked if their health care plans would cover illegals — there was literally video.

On his first day in office in January of 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed free health care for illegal immigrants under 26 — the state already covered illegal immigrants up to age 18, so all Newsom was doing was bumping up the age to mirror Obamacare.

Now it’s “new” that Newsom is proposing universal health care regardless of immigration status, adding in those older than 26 and younger than 50.

That’s the price tag they’ve estimated — ask California how much its bullet train to nowhere originally was going to cost to build.

This is what the people voted for. And here’s a flashback to the current vice president of the United States, who’s just a heartbeat away from the presidency, reaffirming her pledge to give free health care to illegal immigrants:

