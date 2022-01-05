As Twitchy reported, the Twitter account for Joy Reid’s MSNBC show, The ReidOut, tweeted this week that Officer Brian Sicknick, who was said to have been bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher during the Capitol riot, “died from wounds inflicted on January 6.” That’s absolutely untrue; a long-delayed report from the medical examiner determined that Sicknick died of natural causes — two strokes — and had no visible wounds on his body.

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a speech today updating the public on the status of the January 6 investigation, which he says has barely begun and mentioned the five police officers who responded to the riots who have since died.

AG Garland: "Five officers who responded selflessly to the attack on January 6th have since lost their lives.” He calls for a moment of silence. "Officer Brian Sicknick. Officer Howard Liebengood. Officer Jeffrey Smith. Officer Gunther Hashida. And Officer Kyle DeFreytag." — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 5, 2022

Is it just us, or does that sound like he’s trying to imply causation there?

Maybe Merrick Garland can release the 14,000 hours of tape displaying the heroism of the Capital Police that day. PS Five officers did not lose their lives that day, you lying sack of shit. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 5, 2022

It's sad those officers have passed, but what's that have to do with Jan 6th? — Kenny Kraut (@krauterkenny) January 5, 2022

One person died as a result of the riot and it was a rioter. — RenegadeWesty (@RenegadeWesty) January 5, 2022

Is he implying it was because of January 6th?

I don’t agree with breaking into the Capitol but did he mention ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kPEfg6LzaW — NotFoolinSteve (@Foolscap8) January 5, 2022

Here’s Breitbart’s Joel Pollak with a good summation of Garland’s remarks:

Reminder that the DOJ let Hillary walk and has only recently begun prosecuting Russia coup plotters — very reluctantly, and only thanks to a special counsel that AG Merrick Garland refused to commit to protecting (unlike predecessors who did commit to protecting Mueller inquiry). — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 5, 2022

AG Merrick Garland is really hamming it up over the January 6 Capitol riot. This is no “just the facts” press briefing. It is part of a propaganda exercise for the Democrats’ midterm election effort. He’s a tool, and the idea that DOJ is “independent” and “apolitical” is a joke. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 5, 2022

AG Merrick Garland explicitly links January 6 Capitol riot to the Democrats’ effort to pass one-sided voting legislation, and even attacks the Supreme Court’s past decisions on the Voting Rights Act. Brazen politics at DOJ, Democrat midterm election propaganda — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 5, 2022

For real:

So now Merrick Garland is getting political with voting rights. 🙄 — Karen Doe (@KarenDoe50) January 5, 2022

Garland shifts to talking about DOJ's commitment to enforcing voting rights, laments the Supreme Court's narrowing of federal voting rights protections in the Shelby County decision in 2013, calls on Congress to take action — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 5, 2022

Att'y General Garland: "The Dept. of Justice will continue to do all it can to protect voting rights with the enforcement powers we have. It is essential that Congress act to give the Department the powers we need to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a vote that counts." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 5, 2022

Garland notes how recent legal decisions and legislation have encroached on voting rights, including practices that make voting more difficult, to redistricting maps for minorities, abnormal post election audits that threatened elec. integrity… — Brandi Buchman (@Brandi_Buchman) January 5, 2022

It was one of the most nauseating performances I've seen and absolutely repugnant. — Paul Belfi (@PaulBelfi) January 5, 2022

Imagine him as Associate Justice Garland.😳 — 19207 (@Delta2419207) January 5, 2022

Mitch McConnell’s refusal to allow a vote on his nomination to SCOTUS will go down in history as a save for our Republic — Garrett Taylor (@taylorlaw67) January 5, 2022

Yessssss. It will be the best thing Mitch ever did for the country — Marked Safe from Mass Psychosis (@carolinagurl68) January 5, 2022

Garland insists that the January 6 investigation remains the Justice Department’s top priority.

Related:

