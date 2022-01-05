As Twitchy reported, the Twitter account for Joy Reid’s MSNBC show, The ReidOut, tweeted this week that Officer Brian Sicknick, who was said to have been bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher during the Capitol riot, “died from wounds inflicted on January 6.” That’s absolutely untrue; a long-delayed report from the medical examiner determined that Sicknick died of natural causes — two strokes — and had no visible wounds on his body.

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a speech today updating the public on the status of the January 6 investigation, which he says has barely begun and mentioned the five police officers who responded to the riots who have since died.

Is it just us, or does that sound like he’s trying to imply causation there?

Here’s Breitbart’s Joel Pollak with a good summation of Garland’s remarks:

Garland insists that the January 6 investigation remains the Justice Department’s top priority.

