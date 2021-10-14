As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden strode out onto that fake White House set 25 minutes late Thursday to speak for fewer than seven minutes about the coronavirus before turning and leaving without taking any questions. We have questions, though. Back in September, Biden announced that businesses with more than 100 employees would face “substantial fines” if they didn’t abide by mandated vaccinations or weekly testing for COVID-19.

Biden repeated that threat Thursday, reiterating that the Department of Labor would be issuing an “emergency rule” requiring all businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

Joe Biden announces that the Department of Labor will require companies with over 100 employees to have vaccination requirements. pic.twitter.com/BhgwU5BZfh — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 14, 2021

LOL. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 14, 2021

Let's Go BRANDON！ — 藤井雅人 (@nc24pBIy6RPjKVV) October 14, 2021

With what authority? — СКЙЛЕР (@Fean0rse) October 14, 2021

This is NOT a law. It is an executive order. The executive has jurisdiction over executive branch but not private businesses. He can require Federal agencies to require this but not States or private businesses — Todd H (@Todd_H_225) October 14, 2021

Where's the EO? Where's this in the Federal Register? He promised this weeks ago and none of that happened. — Tubthumping (@Tubthumping1) October 14, 2021

An emergency rule?

I can’t believe this is happening 😞 — Nic Hahn (@Nicole90666138) October 14, 2021

Didn't he already say this over a month ago? — Packard Walsh (@walsh_packard) October 14, 2021

What happened to OSHA? — Cindy🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@cindy_settin) October 14, 2021

Wasn't this supposed to be OHSA a couple of months ago? What happened? — H. Barca (@HBarca5) October 14, 2021

I thought he was going to use OSHA? Must not have worked out. So how is the department of labor any different? — Rory (@rttate1) October 14, 2021

OSHA told him to pound sand, then. — FrogButt (@butt_watermelon) October 14, 2021

OSHA wouldn't do it for him so now he's getting to get the department of labor to make an unconstitutional mandate. #LetsGoBrandon — FootHouse (@Foot_House_) October 14, 2021

His mandate amounts to a press release. Mandates aren’t laws anyway! — Say what? (@SayitaintsooJoe) October 14, 2021

fun fact: Presidential press announcements do not have the force of law. — The Ghost of Crispus Attucks (@TAttucks) October 14, 2021

… How will this be enforced? I mean, besides just announcing it and pretending it's law now. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) October 14, 2021

He can’t mandate anything so stick your requirements where the sun don’t shine. — UplandHunter (@VeederSharon) October 14, 2021

Federal overreach. This shit will break up the nation before it’s over with. — Sammy (@DontBSMeBro) October 14, 2021

While on the topic of medical records you must be due for a fitness test soon and this must be released to the public including your cognitive capability. How about this prior to your mandates? Seeing as you want everyone to share their confidential medical status. — Antonio Miguel 🇪🇦🇦🇺🇵🇬🇺🇲 (@kangarubicon) October 14, 2021

I did not vote for this mess — Renay S🇺🇲 🇵🇱 (@renayS_89) October 14, 2021

Do not comply. This man is not a king. — Uncle Charlie (@OurUncleCharlie) October 14, 2021

Refuse. Rebel. This is tyranny. You have a moral obligation to say no. You have that obligation to the next generation of Americans who deserve to grow up in a free country. The President does not have this authority. https://t.co/T9IWcisACE — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 14, 2021

This. Squared. If you don’t… don’t give me your patriotic bull crap on Independence Day or Memorial Day. #LiveFree https://t.co/99pOqULPtz — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 14, 2021

We honestly don’t know — is an “emergency rule” from the Department of Labor a real thing? We know it’s not a law.

