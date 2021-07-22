We thought this might make a nice follow-up to this post about single Haitian men being let through the gates by the Border Patrol in Del Rio, Texas. As Twitchy reported a week ago, at the height of the protests against the government in Cuba, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Haitian and Cuban migrants who tried to come to the U.S. by boat would not be allowed into the country. “By boat” seemed to be a very important clause.

STORY: People fleeing Cuba and Haiti by boat will not be allowed to enter the U.S., even if they demonstrate fear of being persecuted or tortured in their home countries, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned today.https://t.co/mMBYsNLMIc — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) July 14, 2021

A lot of people said in the comments that all the Cubans and Haitians needed to do was just take a boat to Texas and then walk across the border and they’d be let in, no problem. That seemed to be the case, as Fox LA’s Bill Melugin posted footage of single Haitian men being let through the gates, despite the Border Patrol trying to push men back and let families through.

Now Melugin is reporting that even more Haitians are being let into the country. If they’d arrived by boat, we were told they’d be resettled in third countries, so what’s going to happen to this batch?

This is from Wednesday:

This group of Haitian men just walked through the border gate and turned themselves in to Border Patrol. We have seen hundreds of Haitians arriving here in Del Rio this week. The flow of migrants showing up is almost nonstop every day unless there’s a big storm. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/KmHcYccLul — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 21, 2021

And this is from Thursday; at least this group looks like families with young children:

NEW: Another group of migrants has just been walked through the border gate into the U.S. here in Del Rio, TX. Most of the group is from Haiti. Some of the single adult men you see waiting in the back tell me they’re from Senegal, a country in West Africa. It’s non-stop. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3yL5gGECPo — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

Seriously, what is the official policy being enforced here? Anyone but Cubans?

Wow — Renay S🇺🇲 🇵🇱 (@renayS_89) July 22, 2021

They are dressed pretty nicely — Source of Grey Hair (@freechewy) July 22, 2021

I hope you find out where these people go. It would make a big impact if people find out where these people end up. — Sato (@AdventureJorge) July 22, 2021

Through the gate into a waiting van with the door held for them. This isn't border security, it's a travel agency. — Into the Fray Podcast (@Realintothefray) July 22, 2021

I was going to say 'their Uber was waiting' but your comment sums it up well. — Eric07 (@ericwood07) July 21, 2021

I hope the Cuban refugees being rejected by the Biden administration are seeing this roadmap to America. — Piper Bayard (@PiperBayard) July 22, 2021

These guys flew into Mexico or Central America and caught a bus to the border. — Los Angeles Homes (@LA_Real_Estate) July 22, 2021

Yep.

Come on man they were obviously fleeing for their lives!!😆 — The Underground Man Biological male (@HPPY_VLLY) July 21, 2021

Can they at least play the part of someone suffering poverty and oppression and not show up looking like they just came from the mall. — Kelleeeee (@KPowell1960) July 22, 2021

How many of them have COVID? — Philip Boyer (@philip_boyer) July 22, 2021

Fox News caught sight of a slide shown to Border Patrol agents telling them the number of COVID-positive migrants in the Rio Grande Valley was up 900 percent over 14 months ago.

This is weird. They look like they flew into an airport and are getting transportation — Katie Lingel (@KatieLingel) July 21, 2021

They look pretty clean and well dressed after such a treacherous journey. — Summer Angel 🇺🇸 (@AFawn13) July 21, 2021

Wow, nice kicks. — Save America for our children (@sashay03) July 22, 2021

Man times must not be that tough with shoes like that! Momma always says you can tell a lot about someone by their shoes — Roswell Hawks (@RoswellHawks) July 22, 2021

They don't check backpacks before they set them into a van? 🤔 — AMY E JOHNSON (@AEJ58) July 22, 2021

But seriously; This is a training tool of "spot the 47 mistakes and problems with this scene". — CCIObserver (@CciObserver) July 22, 2021

Show me the government isn’t concerned about Covid without telling me — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) July 22, 2021

We’re still wondering if these Haitians are going to be shipped to a third country or if that only applies to those who arrive by boat. And keep in mind this is just the Del Rio gate; the Rio Grande Valley sector is where things are really jumping.

Related: