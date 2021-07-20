The border crisis has sort of disappeared from the mainstream media, so it’s down to reporters like Townhall’s Julio Rosas and Fox LA’s Bill Melugin, who notes that more than 15,000 migrants were apprehended by the Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley sector in just one week.

Incredible numbers coming out of the Rio Grande Valley as the administration touts “extreme progress” and continues to say the border is “closed”.

15,000 in one week in one single sector. https://t.co/tLKYi7L8Uf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 20, 2021

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins says that the number of COVID-positive migrants who’ve been detained has increased 900 percent in the past 14 months, with the Rio Grande Valley accounting for 60 percent of confirmed cases. It’s no coincidence that when Vice President Kamala Harris finally paid a visit to the “border,” she was nowhere near the Rio Grande Valley.

BREAKING: FOX News has confirmed that the number of Covid-positive detainees in @CBPRGV sector has increased 900% vs the previous 14 months… 135 positive detainees IN JUST THE FIRST TWO WEEKS OF JULY… RGV accounts for 60% of confirmed cases in entire USBP @USBPChiefRGV — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) July 20, 2021

Jenkins and Adam Shaw report:

The number of detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector alone has increased by 900%, according to information obtained by Fox News. There were 135 detainees who tested positive in the first two weeks of July alone, marking a 900% increase in confirmed positive cases compared to the previous 14 months. The RGV sector is one of the main destinations for migrants crossing the border, seeing more than 2000 apprehensions each day and accounting for 60% of confirmed positive detainees in the U.S. Border Patrol custody. This information was obtained exclusively from a slide distributed to RGV Border Patrol managers to share with agents to help them protect themselves from the virus.

We honestly don’t know what sort of vaccines these migrants are getting.

