The border crisis has sort of disappeared from the mainstream media, so it’s down to reporters like Townhall’s Julio Rosas and Fox LA’s Bill Melugin, who notes that more than 15,000 migrants were apprehended by the Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley sector in just one week.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins says that the number of COVID-positive migrants who’ve been detained has increased 900 percent in the past 14 months, with the Rio Grande Valley accounting for 60 percent of confirmed cases. It’s no coincidence that when Vice President Kamala Harris finally paid a visit to the “border,” she was nowhere near the Rio Grande Valley.

Jenkins and Adam Shaw report:

The number of detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector alone has increased by 900%, according to information obtained by Fox News.

There were 135 detainees who tested positive in the first two weeks of July alone, marking a 900% increase in confirmed positive cases compared to the previous 14 months.

The RGV sector is one of the main destinations for migrants crossing the border, seeing more than 2000 apprehensions each day and accounting for 60% of confirmed positive detainees in the U.S. Border Patrol custody.

This information was obtained exclusively from a slide distributed to RGV Border Patrol managers to share with agents to help them protect themselves from the virus.

They are being vaccinated before being relocated, right?

Remember back in March when the CDC gave the OK for the Biden-Harris administration to fill shelters housing migrant children to 100 percent and beyond, despite the recommendation to keep them no more than half-full to slow the spread of the coronavirus?

A lot of them will be future Texas Democrats.

We honestly don’t know what sort of vaccines these migrants are getting.

