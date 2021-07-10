“The council had already voted to move the statue following discussion with Native American representatives, but it wasn’t going to be removed yet,” reports CBS 19. “This decision was reached Saturday because of the speed at which the contractor was able to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson.”

Statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacagawea toppled in Charlottesville https://t.co/u0kmrvgXVJ pic.twitter.com/6QrDai541S — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2021

This was the subject of an emergency meeting? How long has the statue been up?

Destroying factual history doesn't change it. Children learn about the Lewis & Clark Expedition in school and these two explorers working together. Will we lie about this now ?

History is made of the good and the bad. — Colin Ellison (@ColinEllison14) July 10, 2021

Everyone having fun in this cultural revolution we're going through — Prince Charles (@deTalleyrand93) July 10, 2021

Sacagawea is my girl 😥 Why ? — Old Spice 420 (@michaelmason510) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile they’re still giving out awards named after Margaret Sanger — Carson Young (@Young_shots) July 10, 2021

That’s not the anti-racist message that they think it is. — Nicole (Nitzchiah b’ Avigdor) Czarnecki, UMBC ‘13 (@Nickidewbear) July 10, 2021

Sad — Ginny Gustafson (@GinnyGustafson8) July 10, 2021

Next on the WOKE hit list. pic.twitter.com/KDLHaoJVRa — EzraPound (@Ezra1Pound) July 10, 2021

No, the Jefferson Memorial or the Washington Monument will be next.

Why are we ashamed of history? — Andy Shifflette 🇺🇲 (@andyshifflette) July 10, 2021

Apparently the depiction of Sacajawea is offensive. — Barricade (@Kyredwood) July 10, 2021

That’s why Black Lives Matters activists and others demanded that the Emancipation Monument in Washington been toppled; Lincoln was pictured lifting up a former slave from bondage, but it still looked racist. (Boston took down its monument last December because it was making people “uncomfortable”).

The left destroys but never builds. — Leslie. Bigos (@witnesstoevents) July 10, 2021

They must destroy everything beautiful. — Lark Ascending (@lark_ascent) July 10, 2021

When did America become so weak? — Islingdale 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@wgf1976) July 10, 2021

In happier statue news:

Someone put red laser eyes on the Gandhi statue in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/HhBcFxxE5m — It seems to be a lie, but it's not (@noincredible) June 28, 2021

