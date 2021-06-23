As Twitchy reported, President Biden, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, gave a speech on gun control (guess the For the People Act is old news) and pulled an Eric Swalwell, saying you’d need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons to take on the U.S. government. Biden also shared a secret: it’s the gun lobby that wants you to believe that cities with the toughest gun control laws have the highest rates of gun violence.

BIDEN: "The gun lobby wants you to believe that cities that have the toughest gun laws still have the highest rates of gun violence…don't believe it." pic.twitter.com/GPPhhpiJnE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2021

Except for it is absolutely true. Chicago. New York. Baltimore. Etc. https://t.co/JhGA6R6R7K — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 23, 2021

He's asking you not to believe it. — Sorta something (@James_Hiler) June 23, 2021

Incredible. — PA Gardner (@PAGardner86) June 23, 2021

Here’s what makes it true, according to Biden:

He’s blaming neighboring towns for Baltimore’s violence, saying that the guns are bought outside of the city and brought in. I’d like to see evidence of these claims. Regardless, you still have criminals ignoring the laws and getting guns illegally. What law will prevent this? — The Sommelier (@RE7_62PR) June 23, 2021

But the shootings are happening in Baltimore, regardless.

Why isn't the gun violence as bad in those neighboring states where allegedly all these guns are purchased? — Blood $atellite Fan Account (@LegallyIronic) June 23, 2021

It’s the truth. The places with less restrictive gun laws Biden is placing blame on here have lower rates of violent crime. — AFTHQ (@BrandRev1984) June 23, 2021

CITATION NEEDED. — Michael T – High Desert Comics (@HighDesertComix) June 23, 2021

I'll just put that here pic.twitter.com/TKktiFDPfK — Actu Intel – Info traduite en Francais (@actuintel) June 23, 2021

I mean it's a proven fact though… — Market Mayhem (@Fevour_Tech) June 23, 2021

But isn’t that like literally just the case? — Bear Horse (@Real_bear_horse) June 23, 2021

This is golden 😂 — sandrews (@sandrews2485) June 23, 2021

That’s just factually untrue. — hubbidahubbida (@poop_shute) June 23, 2021

The FBI says different. — Dr. JCash (@JMCash90) June 23, 2021

Yeah don’t believe the math. pic.twitter.com/BhSDJw9I7M — Peter Agreeable (@peteragro) June 23, 2021

Except it's true and you just don't want to admit it — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@JamesEagle25) June 23, 2021

He said it. It must be so. 🙄 — CryptoKim (@CryptoKim5) June 23, 2021

This is an outright lie. — Bace (@TheRealBace) June 23, 2021

This guy's so old he thinks the old way, where you just blatantly lie to the public, still works. Like we can't just pull up information on our phone to disprove it in like 10 seconds. — Peter Moynahan (@PeterMoynahan) June 23, 2021

Chicago isnt bad, it is simply fortified. — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) June 23, 2021

Chicago, NYC, and Portland say hello. — Steve Segraves (@SteveSegraves) June 23, 2021

This is just bold faced lying now and nobody in legacy media will call it out. — Matt Kleinholz (@mkleinholzASU) June 23, 2021

WaPo’s Glenn Kessler will explain how he’s actually right.

Hundreds of gang shooting victims in Baltimore, Chicago, DC, etc. unavailable for comment. — Curtis Loew (@Boo_urns357) June 23, 2021

Got it. Don't believe statistical facts. Chicago is now the safest city in America. — Jean-Pierre Beaudin (@JPdawinna) June 23, 2021

That should be a pretty easy fact-checking bit right @ddale8 ? — 𝚓𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚢 𝚍𝚎𝚑𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@jeremydehner) June 23, 2021

I’m surprised this 🤡 didn’t say climate change was the reason for the rise in gun violence. Hey Joe nobody believes you!!! — Dave Molchany (@DaveMolchany) June 23, 2021

Even if a criminal buys a gun out of state and brings it back to Chicago, wouldn’t Chicago’s tough gun laws stop him from committing a gun crime?

