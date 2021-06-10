As we often warn, critical race theory is being slipped into schools, corporations, and the government under the umbrella of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) departments. That’s why the New York Times frames its story on the military on “diversity.” As John Noonan points out, Republicans certainly don’t oppose diversity in the military.

Well said. Speaking of hating your country because it’s racist, we noted a while back that the Navy had put Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist” on its recommended reading list for sailors, along with an equally woke selection of books. Sen. Tom Cotton addressed that with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who folded pretty quickly when pressed on the issue:

Fact-check: True. Kendi wants an anti-racist amendment to the Constitution that would set up a federal Department of Anti-Racism that would wield all the power of any other government department, and its task would be to “investigate private racist policies when inequality surfaces, and monitor public officials for expressions of racist ideas.” It would also be “empowered with disciplinary tools to wield over and against policymakers and public officials who do not voluntarily change their racist policy and ideas.”

A lot of the people in the comments are challenging Cotton to define critical race theory. Christopher Rufo has put together a CRT Briefing Book on his website that does just that, as well as lists a number of real-life examples of critical race theory being put into practice in schools, corporations, and government agencies.

