Just like Black Lives Matter isn’t the same as believing that black lives matter, the new “anti-racism” movement is a lot more than being against racism. As Twitchy reported earlier, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $10 million to Boston University professor and celebrated anti-racist scholar Ibram X. Kendi so he can launch the BU Center for Antiracist Research. “I appreciate you Dr. Kendi, and I’m grateful for your work!” tweeted Dorsey.

$10 million more to support the work of a man who believes there is no such thing as objectivity, rhetorical suasion is "suicidal," and that opposing any number of discrete policies, from universal healthcare to the Green New Deal, makes you racist. Excellent https://t.co/3ePFUni5H7 — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) August 20, 2020

Speaking of Kendi’s work, a lot of people are posting excerpts of it to show what Dorsey’s $10 million is going toward. For one, Kendi wants an anti-racist amendment to the Constitution that would set up a Department of Anti-Racism that would wield all the power of any other government department and maybe more, since it could monitor ideas and mete out discipline for wrongthink.

This is the totally insane, anti-Constitutional, anti-logic, anti-freedom s*** that is being funded by @jack pic.twitter.com/kyWw1SCtyr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 20, 2020

In case the bottom of that image got cut off, it says the DOA “would investigate private racist policies when inequality surfaces, and monitor public officials for expressions of racist ideas.” It would also be “empowered with disciplinary tools to wield over and against policymakers and public officials who do not voluntarily change their racist policy and ideas.”

We didn’t think the government needed one more department, and especially one that monitors people for expressions of whatever it considers being “racist ideas.”

If there was any question about the priorities of J-K we can now rest assured that they are completely crystal clear now. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) August 20, 2020

Marxist dictator takeover. That's what they're pushing for. — Donna Lynn (@ProudlyWeHail) August 20, 2020

I will now list the ways in which this is distinguishable from totalitarianism: Done. And I have 155 characters left over. — Robert Woolley (@RandomlyBob) August 20, 2020

1. The 14th Ammendment

2. Thought police — 🇺🇸 Harry 🦍 (@NotFakeHarry) August 20, 2020

This is a terrible idea. — Adjunct Professor Longhair (@killahnola) August 20, 2020

Amazing that anyone could take this seriously but I bet most folks under 30 would think it was a great idea. — Alan Gilstrap (@amgilstrap1964) August 20, 2020

Sooooooo basically absolute power defined by subjectivity. Greaaaaaat. I’ll pass this time but thanks for the offer. — Luke Walker (@ReachLuke) August 20, 2020

I'm sure it would be totally fine and work on the same equally applied, solid principles that the Facebook, YouTube and Twitter "Fact Checking" teams do. — Clinesmith just the first to go down (@RickBitney) August 20, 2020

The accountability police. — Kurt Tazelaar (@KurtTazelaar) August 20, 2020

We already have an administrative agency that does those things. It’s called the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. — Walsh Law Group, P.C (@WalshLawGroup1) August 20, 2020

Always beware when words like inequity or equitable are used. Not the same as equality. — Michael Smith (@magicmikelr) August 20, 2020

I believe he's looking to establish the Department of Equal Outcomes. — Chas Peake (@ChasPeake) August 20, 2020

So basically he proposes to bottle neck every single piece of policy and legislation while un-elected individuals hold a magnifying glass to each sentence? How would that be better than what we have? — Sarah Allison (@musicheals91) August 20, 2020

“Permanently funded” and “no political appointees.”

Making sure that no one can check their power should they abuse it. — No Need to Forgive Me🇺🇸 (@Shack8588G) August 20, 2020

"Experts on racism" aka sociologist with a narrow-minded left-wing agenda. They would be judges and executioners for everything from taxation to urban planning and civil freedoms… Sure, sounds good, set it up. Maybe California first and see how that goes 😂 — Pedro Cadavid (@PedroPCadavid) August 20, 2020

So big-brother but targeting one subject that can literally be molded to fit whatever they want it to be. Consider the fact they’ve already changed the definition of racism. — Eddie A. Bostic III (@treyeb3) August 20, 2020

I don't trust any law based on a word whose definition changes with every new radical that comes along — Dilectus (@dilectus) August 20, 2020

Well, at least it’s what they really feel. It’s garbage and would never work but at least it’s honest. — Will Stanley (@CPT_Stanley) August 20, 2020

Seriously, just police accountability, man. That’s really all that was asked. — nesto (@nestoPROD) August 20, 2020

If you’re caucasian and oppose this idea, that’s just another expression of your “white fragility.” Report to the DOA for reeducation.

