Just like Black Lives Matter isn’t the same as believing that black lives matter, the new “anti-racism” movement is a lot more than being against racism. As Twitchy reported earlier, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $10 million to Boston University professor and celebrated anti-racist scholar Ibram X. Kendi so he can launch the BU Center for Antiracist Research. “I appreciate you Dr. Kendi, and I’m grateful for your work!” tweeted Dorsey.

Speaking of Kendi’s work, a lot of people are posting excerpts of it to show what Dorsey’s $10 million is going toward. For one, Kendi wants an anti-racist amendment to the Constitution that would set up a Department of Anti-Racism that would wield all the power of any other government department and maybe more, since it could monitor ideas and mete out discipline for wrongthink.

In case the bottom of that image got cut off, it says the DOA “would investigate private racist policies when inequality surfaces, and monitor public officials for expressions of racist ideas.” It would also be “empowered with disciplinary tools to wield over and against policymakers and public officials who do not voluntarily change their racist policy and ideas.”

We didn’t think the government needed one more department, and especially one that monitors people for expressions of whatever it considers being “racist ideas.”

If you’re caucasian and oppose this idea, that’s just another expression of your “white fragility.” Report to the DOA for reeducation.

