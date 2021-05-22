Here’s some news from earlier in the week that deserves another look. As you know, House Democrats (and a handful of Republicans) voted to establish a January 6 commission to investigate the breach of the Capitol Building by Trump supporters. As Twitchy reported Friday, Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted about the vote, saying, “The Capitol was breached, and Capitol police officers were injured and killed!

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s death has been declared to have been from natural causes, but his being bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher (a story retracted by the New York Times) was included in the Democrats’ impeachment article against Trump in January.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about a letter from Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, and in her reply, she managed to convey that President Biden “obviously” believes “a number” of officers lost their lives January 6 during the storming of the Capitol. That number is zero.

Jerry Dunleavy reports:

Psaki made the comments during a White House press conference when she was asked about an open letter by Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone earlier this month, in which he discussed the “physical injuries” and “psychological trauma” suffered by officers that day and asked elected leaders to “recognize” fully the actions of officers who responded to the riot.

“I’m happy to check on the status of the letter,” Psaki said. “Obviously, the president’s view is that there were a number of officers who lost their lives, paid a tremendous sacrifice, on a day that will be a stain on our democracy for many years to come, and certainly, many who survived. This will be a long-lasting trauma. I’d have to check on the letter and the status of that.”

Check on the number of deaths that day as well.

Because they need a death to exploit and thought they had one?

