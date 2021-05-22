Here’s some news from earlier in the week that deserves another look. As you know, House Democrats (and a handful of Republicans) voted to establish a January 6 commission to investigate the breach of the Capitol Building by Trump supporters. As Twitchy reported Friday, Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted about the vote, saying, “The Capitol was breached, and Capitol police officers were injured and killed!”

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s death has been declared to have been from natural causes, but his being bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher (a story retracted by the New York Times) was included in the Democrats’ impeachment article against Trump in January.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about a letter from Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, and in her reply, she managed to convey that President Biden “obviously” believes “a number” of officers lost their lives January 6 during the storming of the Capitol. That number is zero.

Jen Psaki claims 'a number of officers' died the day of the Capitol riot https://t.co/WujbmWs5dM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 22, 2021

Jerry Dunleavy reports:

Psaki made the comments during a White House press conference when she was asked about an open letter by Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone earlier this month, in which he discussed the “physical injuries” and “psychological trauma” suffered by officers that day and asked elected leaders to “recognize” fully the actions of officers who responded to the riot. “I’m happy to check on the status of the letter,” Psaki said. “Obviously, the president’s view is that there were a number of officers who lost their lives, paid a tremendous sacrifice, on a day that will be a stain on our democracy for many years to come, and certainly, many who survived. This will be a long-lasting trauma. I’d have to check on the letter and the status of that.”

Check on the number of deaths that day as well.

No, "a number of officers" did not die that day. — Joy Miller (@JinglesJoy1) May 22, 2021

That number being "0". — Michael (@KitDarkfeather) May 22, 2021

"A Number". Ok. Who? What are their names. We need to know who she's talking about. Doesn't that sound familiar. 😂 — Reef Tee (@CalNotre) May 22, 2021

Tell a lie enough and people begin to believe it's the truth. #Gaslighting #propaganda — 𝑫𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝑯𝒐𝒓𝒔𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒉 (@davethewave86) May 22, 2021

Where are the army of drone fact-checkers, or do they only work for one side? — OneBeachBall29 (@OBall29) May 22, 2021

She lies just like Biden — Paul N (@gen504) May 22, 2021

🇺🇸 … 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 THE number 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾

{ pls remind jen, “maybe lay off the”,psaki } pic.twitter.com/Uu72o12Wtr — heaveemello©️🗽⚖️🇺🇸🇮🇱☮️🎶 (@heaveemello) May 22, 2021

Another Biden administration lie…. — Georgia expat (@pierceoutlaw) May 22, 2021

Lying is their specialty. I actually think they don't know or care what the truth is. — Now we are the Resistance (@MaddogMickey1) May 22, 2021

So imaginary officers died on that day but Dems didn't kill 33 people last year with their peaceful protest. These are some heavy lies that the left keeps telling. pic.twitter.com/5vA5Il3lBB — Ben Martin (@BenMart50196559) May 22, 2021

Only person killed that day at the Capitol building was Ashli Babbitt and she was executed by Capitol Hill Police.#DemocratMurderPrivilege — Eric Bibbs (@TheRealMrBibbs) May 22, 2021

Exactly zero officers died on January 6th at the Capitol. — Bit0z (@bit0z) May 21, 2021

Well, in her defense, zero is technically a number. — Don’t Tread On Me (@PolyandS) May 21, 2021

Everyone knows this is a lie right? Why do they keep pushing this propaganda? — steelrider (@travis553) May 21, 2021

Because they need a death to exploit and thought they had one?

