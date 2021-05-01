Remember when everyone ridiculed President Trump for creating the Space Force, assuming it was going to be pilots in X-wings having dogfights in space. Much more respected is the National Space Council, and the organization is getting a big publicity boost by having President Biden name Vice President Kamala Harris its chair.

The New York Post reports:

The new role adds yet another task to the veep’s bulging portfolio. Harris has been slammed for her lackluster performance as the nation’s migration czar, a job that President Biden gave her March 24 as illegal immigrants surged into border states like Texas and Arizona in record-breaking numbers. … On Monday, Biden assigned Harris to lead his new Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, a pro-union effort that will “empower workers to organize and successfully bargain with their employers,” the White House said.

It’s not true that Harris has done nothing about the border crisis; she did call Guatemala’s president and reported back that LGBTQ violence was a “root cause” of immigrants fleeing that country for the U.S. border.

Yeah, because she's so qualified for the job. — Maria Guaglianone (@tuttibaci) May 1, 2021

I guess she will be sending the migrants to the moon. — Aashish Pande (@akabatmanav) May 1, 2021

Another “job” where she will do absolutely nothing — Miguel Costelanez (@mjcostel27) May 1, 2021

Does she have an actual job or is made up shit the new normal for the Vice President of the United States? — GunnyRollsDolo (@BlackBriar21) May 1, 2021

I guess she fixed the border huh? — mesquito (@mesquito84) May 1, 2021

Heading to space before the border? 🤨 — Chilli ˢᵛ (@5omni) May 1, 2021

GO TO THE BORDER — Violet Ventura (@vavhab) May 1, 2021

Has she stopped laughing at her new job yet ? — J Sherman (@konas1802) May 1, 2021

Let’s hope this goes better than her last few jobs — leading her border crisis and being the least effective member of the Senate. https://t.co/Dh3TRex3yv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 1, 2021

Is it part of the space force and will she be berated like Trump was? — Damon Robinson (@SasDBlock) May 1, 2021

Pretty sure she gets less done than anyone else in Washington. — HENRY GRADY (@henry_grady) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, "Saturday Night Live" Democrats refuse to share the stage with a man who is actually putting people in space… — BradeeBunch (@BradyGlett) May 1, 2021

True.

Great, now we get space justice and we have to politicize the ranks of those sent into space?#Egads — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) May 1, 2021

She hasn't done anything with the first project she was given – the border. If she were an employee of mine, she would have been terminated long ago. — 🇺🇲 Youthful Geezer 🇺🇲 (@YouthfulGeezer1) May 1, 2021

She did such a bang-up job on the border so her responsibilities have been expanded. — Rob (@HighwayBob) May 1, 2021

Anything to avoid a trip to the border, huh? — Jackalope (@LeVulgarien) May 1, 2021

Going to be a climate change priority you just watch. How likely is it Bill Gates and his sun dimming project will be a part of the council https://t.co/0Q9BwMYL6o — Empty Cup Images (@CupEmpty) May 1, 2021

If Andrew Yang were elected president, laid-off pipeline workers could be retrained to build “space mirrors” to deflect the sun’s rays.

That’s going to take time away from her handling of the border crisis. — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) May 1, 2021

