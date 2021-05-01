Remember when everyone ridiculed President Trump for creating the Space Force, assuming it was going to be pilots in X-wings having dogfights in space. Much more respected is the National Space Council, and the organization is getting a big publicity boost by having President Biden name Vice President Kamala Harris its chair.
VP Harris shoots for the stars with new job heading National Space Council https://t.co/19BQu7AtI2 pic.twitter.com/Y1W2K5jF1F
— New York Post (@nypost) May 1, 2021
The new role adds yet another task to the veep’s bulging portfolio.
Harris has been slammed for her lackluster performance as the nation’s migration czar, a job that President Biden gave her March 24 as illegal immigrants surged into border states like Texas and Arizona in record-breaking numbers.
On Monday, Biden assigned Harris to lead his new Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, a pro-union effort that will “empower workers to organize and successfully bargain with their employers,” the White House said.
It’s not true that Harris has done nothing about the border crisis; she did call Guatemala’s president and reported back that LGBTQ violence was a “root cause” of immigrants fleeing that country for the U.S. border.
Yeah, because she's so qualified for the job.
— Maria Guaglianone (@tuttibaci) May 1, 2021
I guess she will be sending the migrants to the moon.
— Aashish Pande (@akabatmanav) May 1, 2021
Another “job” where she will do absolutely nothing
— Miguel Costelanez (@mjcostel27) May 1, 2021
Does she have an actual job or is made up shit the new normal for the Vice President of the United States?
— GunnyRollsDolo (@BlackBriar21) May 1, 2021
I guess she fixed the border huh?
— mesquito (@mesquito84) May 1, 2021
Heading to space before the border? 🤨
— Chilli ˢᵛ (@5omni) May 1, 2021
GO TO THE BORDER
— Violet Ventura (@vavhab) May 1, 2021
Has she stopped laughing at her new job yet ?
— J Sherman (@konas1802) May 1, 2021
Let’s hope this goes better than her last few jobs — leading her border crisis and being the least effective member of the Senate. https://t.co/Dh3TRex3yv
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 1, 2021
Is it part of the space force and will she be berated like Trump was?
— Damon Robinson (@SasDBlock) May 1, 2021
Pretty sure she gets less done than anyone else in Washington.
— HENRY GRADY (@henry_grady) May 1, 2021
Meanwhile, "Saturday Night Live" Democrats refuse to share the stage with a man who is actually putting people in space…
— BradeeBunch (@BradyGlett) May 1, 2021
True.
Great, now we get space justice and we have to politicize the ranks of those sent into space?#Egads
— Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) May 1, 2021
She hasn't done anything with the first project she was given – the border. If she were an employee of mine, she would have been terminated long ago.
— 🇺🇲 Youthful Geezer 🇺🇲 (@YouthfulGeezer1) May 1, 2021
She did such a bang-up job on the border so her responsibilities have been expanded.
— Rob (@HighwayBob) May 1, 2021
Anything to avoid a trip to the border, huh?
— Jackalope (@LeVulgarien) May 1, 2021
Going to be a climate change priority you just watch. How likely is it Bill Gates and his sun dimming project will be a part of the council https://t.co/0Q9BwMYL6o
— Empty Cup Images (@CupEmpty) May 1, 2021
If Andrew Yang were elected president, laid-off pipeline workers could be retrained to build “space mirrors” to deflect the sun’s rays.
That’s going to take time away from her handling of the border crisis.
— Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) May 1, 2021
