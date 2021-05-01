Remember when everyone ridiculed President Trump for creating the Space Force, assuming it was going to be pilots in X-wings having dogfights in space. Much more respected is the National Space Council, and the organization is getting a big publicity boost by having President Biden name Vice President Kamala Harris its chair.

The New York Post reports:

The new role adds yet another task to the veep’s bulging portfolio.

Harris has been slammed for her lackluster performance as the nation’s migration czar, a job that President Biden gave her March 24 as illegal immigrants surged into border states like Texas and Arizona in record-breaking numbers.

On Monday, Biden assigned Harris to lead his new Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, a pro-union effort that will “empower workers to organize and successfully bargain with their employers,” the White House said.

It’s not true that Harris has done nothing about the border crisis; she did call Guatemala’s president and reported back that LGBTQ violence was a “root cause” of immigrants fleeing that country for the U.S. border.

True.

If Andrew Yang were elected president, laid-off pipeline workers could be retrained to build “space mirrors” to deflect the sun’s rays.

