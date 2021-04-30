Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors and founder of SpaceX, is scheduled to host Saturday Night Live a week from tomorrow. According to media reports, some members of the cast have been questioning the choice of host, but the New York Post is reporting nobody will be asked to perform against their will:

According to the New York Post’s story, some cast members might be triggered by the fact that Musk is scheduled to host on May 8th:

“Saturday Night Live” cast members won’t be forced to appear alongside controversial billionaire Elon Musk when he hosts the show, Page Six is told. “Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it,” a source told us. “[‘SNL’ boss Lorne Michaels] won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.” The Tesla founder, 49, is set to helm the NBC institution on May 8 — but some cast members have made it clear that they’re less than enthused by the prospect of having him on stage at Studio 8H.

At this point they might as well just change the name of the show:

That would sum it up a lot better.

Not being a huge liberal is considered “controversial” in entertainment circles.

Maybe the producer could figure out how to work in some cameos from Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama just to make the cast happy.