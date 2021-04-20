There are a lot of bad takes out there following the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin. As Twitchy reported, Vice President Kamala Harris managed to set the tone by saying that the guilty verdict would not “heal the pain that has existed for generations.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was with the Congressional Black Caucus and hit the crowd with a really hot take: She thanked George Floyd for sacrificing his life for justice — “Your name will always be synonymous for justice,” she said.

No, for real:

Trending

A moment of silence really would have been the right move.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Derek ChauvinGeorge FloydjusticeNancy Pelosiratiosacrificeverdict