There are a lot of bad takes out there following the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin. As Twitchy reported, Vice President Kamala Harris managed to set the tone by saying that the guilty verdict would not “heal the pain that has existed for generations.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was with the Congressional Black Caucus and hit the crowd with a really hot take: She thanked George Floyd for sacrificing his life for justice — “Your name will always be synonymous for justice,” she said.

.@SpeakerPelosi speaking at presser with CBC: Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice…Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous for justice. — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) April 20, 2021

No, for real:

Speaker Pelosi: "Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice … Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice."pic.twitter.com/JfapSsKdtX — The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021

thank you George Floyd….for being murdered? https://t.co/DAT9N60Dxh — Astead (@AsteadWesley) April 20, 2021

the exact Pelosi quote is actually somehow worse than this tweet: "So again, thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there to call out to your mom, how heartbreaking was that, call out for your mom, 'I can't breathe.'" — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) April 20, 2021

A moment of silence really would have been the right move.

