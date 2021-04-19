As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Maxine Waters, who’d already been on video telling people to harass members of the Trump administration in public and “tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” marched in Brooklyn Center this weekend and told people to take to the streets if Derek Chauvin is found not guilty, get more confrontational, and “let them know we mean business.”

Chauvin’s defense team tried to use Waters’ comments to move for a mistrial, which didn’t happen; the judge, however, wasn’t happy with what he’d heard.

The hot takes from lawyers just keep coming.

This is the same congresswoman who told Joy Reid that President Trump should “absolutely” be charged with premeditated murder in relation to the deaths on January 6. She’s a legal genius.

