As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Maxine Waters, who’d already been on video telling people to harass members of the Trump administration in public and “tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” marched in Brooklyn Center this weekend and told people to take to the streets if Derek Chauvin is found not guilty, get more confrontational, and “let them know we mean business.”

Chauvin’s defense team tried to use Waters’ comments to move for a mistrial, which didn’t happen; the judge, however, wasn’t happy with what he’d heard.

Soooooo…the judge is now passively-aggressively chastising Maxine Waters??? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 19, 2021

The hot takes from lawyers just keep coming.

Judge Cahill just acknowledged weekend comments made by Congresswoman Maxine Waters could be used in a potential appeal. — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) April 19, 2021

Judge in Chauvin trial just told defense that Maxine Waters "may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned." WOW! — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) April 19, 2021

Judge in Chauvin trial says Rep. Maxine Waters' comments inciting violence “may result in this whole trial being overturned” https://t.co/PSnQyhMwL0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 19, 2021

Chauvin trial judge denies the defense's request for a mistrial, BUT he did SLAM Maxine Waters for her threatening comments in Minnesota this weekend to jurors, calling them "abhorrent" and "disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function." pic.twitter.com/rAoa1QvcqZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 19, 2021

BREAKING: Judge in Chauvin trial just told defense that Democrat Maxine Waters "may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned." Waters urged protesters to stay in streets & "get more confrontational" if Chauvin is found not guilty — The First (@TheFirstonTV) April 19, 2021

This sitting congressman possibly destroyed a whole trial with just a few words of incitement. pic.twitter.com/fZzaIMtKmK — William Bishop (@TVGBadger) April 19, 2021

I thought it was odd that the defense would add to their team so late in the trial but bringing in Waters may have been their onside kick. — Stingr01 (@Stingr011) April 19, 2021

Boy I don't like Chauvin's defense team. From Eric Nelson, to Maxine Waters. I'm just not a fan. — Kind Atheist (@Allen_TSS) April 19, 2021

Courts don't take kindly to outside influence. They don't bow down to mob mentality near as easily as politicians. — Electronzap (@electronzap) April 19, 2021

Smart move by the judge, he won't be the bad guy who throws out the case. The appeal is being written now and if a guilty verdict comes back it will be submitted and accepted immediately. Chauvin will be back out of jail on appeal waiting for another trial. — Amy Fox (@_Amy_Fox_) April 19, 2021

She totally made it worse …… — Christina Dorman (@ChristinaDorma2) April 19, 2021

Yep I predicted this. She is so irresponsible. — Big Ike (@BigIke1313) April 19, 2021

Moronic actions have consequences. Good for that judge. — RORY CAMPBELL (@rorycam85011089) April 19, 2021

She knew exactly what she was doing pic.twitter.com/0e5cFtpkhX — Richard Goziña (@gozina_richard) April 19, 2021

It’s extraordinary that she is paid by the public to fail miserably as an orator and make an embarrassment of committee hearings. — Alden (@AldenofSaturday) April 19, 2021

This is why politicians should refrain from commenting on ongoing trials in such detail. Especially by making conditional phrases such as "If x, we should y." It's completely out of line. — Michelangelo's David (@nongater) April 19, 2021

A politician represents institutional power. — Michelangelo's David (@nongater) April 19, 2021

He's right. She told people burning buildings that they should act "more confrontational" depending on the verdict. That's clear cut jury intimidation. — RUIN (@FallToRUIN) April 19, 2021

It's the most animated I've seen the judge during the whole trial. He called legislators' interference and comments abhorrent when they contradicted the rule of law. He was legit pissed off. — Barbara Gordon (@karmacamilleon1) April 19, 2021

Anybody who thinks Maxine Waters didn’t throwing gas on an already burning fire is an idiot and your de-evolved brain worries me significantly. — Shawn G (@ShawnMichaelGla) April 19, 2021

This is the same congresswoman who told Joy Reid that President Trump should “absolutely” be charged with premeditated murder in relation to the deaths on January 6. She’s a legal genius.

