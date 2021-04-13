We didn’t know that it’s Black Maternal Health Week, but Vice President Kamala Harris is on the case, laying out in plain English the reasons why, say, black women are more likely to die during childbirth: systemic racial inequities and implicit bias. We’ve already had doctors advocating for a “proactively antiracist agenda for medicine”: “What effect would reparations have on systemic inequities in the health care system?” they ask.

That idea is reportedly being put into practice by Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which will implement a “reparations framework” for distributing medical resources, offering “preferential care based on race” and “race-explicit interventions” for patients. That’s only one hospital, though.

VP HARRIS: “Black women in our country are facing a maternal health crisis…we know the primary reasons why: systemic racial inequities and implicit bias.” pic.twitter.com/ZT53lyaJXu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 13, 2021

What race is she today? It seems to change daily — Braydon Peterson (@braydon_pete) April 13, 2021

They just throw darts at a list of words and phrases based in critical theory and then put them into a sentence. Then, their useful lemmings in the MSM parrot everything as if its all true. And the mouth breathers and low info voters clap like the trained circus seals they are. — Major_Major_Major_Major ⚔️ (@MajorMontag) April 13, 2021

We checked … that’s an actual article from Food and Wine.

60% of black pregnancies are aborted. — King Cobra (@KingCypto) April 13, 2021

And back when she was California attorney general, she sued the people who released those undercover videos from inside Planned Parenthood, and then when she ran for senator, she put up a fundraising page for Planned Parenthood on her campaign website.

@VP can you translate this please — Ryan (@PTTRyan) April 13, 2021

I could sympathize with any woman having maternal issues. But please site your sources and statistics thank you. — PotAtoHead5 (@AtoHead5) April 13, 2021

What about the black male paternal health crisis? — Tyler (@T_Ham26) April 13, 2021

So everything is now considered a health crisis, not to mention racist. — B0rikua45 (@B0rikua45) April 13, 2021

Throw that fuel on the fire. Such great leadership. — Carlos Danger (@CarlosD48575102) April 13, 2021

Jesus this is so exhausting — Woodie Porter (@PorterWoodie) April 13, 2021

Glad they are bringing the country together 🙄.. I wish people would wake up and realize who is really dividing this country for their own gain. — Odiwon09 (@Odiwon09) April 13, 2021

Is there a border crisis she’s supposed to be solving?! — Seun Jubril (@SJubrilEdit) April 13, 2021

Exactly! No time to do a press conference on the border crisis but this seems urgent enough to address. — Amber Velarde (@ambervelarde37) April 13, 2021

Why isn’t she at the border? — G-Dog (@sconos26) April 13, 2021

She laughed when reporters asked if she was going to visit the border. Remember, there’s no border crisis, just a black maternal health crisis. The thing at the border is just a “challenge.”

