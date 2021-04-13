We didn’t know that it’s Black Maternal Health Week, but Vice President Kamala Harris is on the case, laying out in plain English the reasons why, say, black women are more likely to die during childbirth: systemic racial inequities and implicit bias. We’ve already had doctors advocating for a “proactively antiracist agenda for medicine”: “What effect would reparations have on systemic inequities in the health care system?” they ask.

That idea is reportedly being put into practice by Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which will implement a “reparations framework” for distributing medical resources, offering “preferential care based on race” and “race-explicit interventions” for patients. That’s only one hospital, though.

We checked … that's an actual article from Food and Wine.

And back when she was California attorney general, she sued the people who released those undercover videos from inside Planned Parenthood, and then when she ran for senator, she put up a fundraising page for Planned Parenthood on her campaign website.

She laughed when reporters asked if she was going to visit the border. Remember, there’s no border crisis, just a black maternal health crisis. The thing at the border is just a “challenge.”

