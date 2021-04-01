As Twitchy reported back in 2019, the military’s transgender “ban” under the Trump administration wasn’t nearly as comprehensive as it was being made out to be by activists and the media. Military.com updated its story on the ban after a Defense Department spokesperson clarified that “transgender troops who are currently serving will be allowed to remain in uniform” and “those who are currently serving will continue to serve.” The essence of the ban was that “a diagnosis or history of gender dysphoria, a medical condition requiring long-term treatment, can be disqualifying.”

Read the article. They aren't banning transgender people. pic.twitter.com/aNYrWEpc1v — R🍀ry Marcus (@DeargDionadair) April 11, 2019

However, we’re now under the Biden-Harris administration and Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III used the occasion of the International Transgender Day of Visibility Wednesday to make the military’s new policy clear:

Trans rights are human rights, and on this #TransDayOfVisibility , I’m pleased to announce we’ve updated DoD policy on the open service of transgender individuals. The update reinforces our prior decision to allow recruitment, retention, and care of qualified trans individuals. pic.twitter.com/JJZhtr7uYI — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 31, 2021

It’s not noted in the letter, but the care of transgender individuals includes gender reassignment surgery.

Biden Scraps Trump’s Restrictions On Transgender Military Members, Pentagon Will Pay For Troops' Gender Transition – https://t.co/QEFwbIB7LI pic.twitter.com/SuGToUtE6n — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 31, 2021

Pentagon to cover gender-affirming medical care for trans service members https://t.co/B1d5gBclVc via @i_oriion — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) March 31, 2021

Axios reports that “the Biden administration is returning to an Obama-era rule to cover medical costs for service members’ gender transition as it engages in a broader effort to more vocally support the trans community.” Axios adds that the Pentagon’s latest estimate of the total number of active-duty service members who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria is 2,200, but not all transgender people are diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

You're turning the military into a social engineering experiment. That isn't your job. DO YOUR JOB or step down and allow someone else do the job. I'm embarrassed to be a veteran. — Me (@Keefer1958) April 1, 2021

Our enemies are laughing at us. — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) April 1, 2021

You’re a joke and an embarrassment. The world is watching — Black Labrador (@AntiqueSully) April 1, 2021

China is laughing. — GEORGIA NEANDERTHAL (@Schnowzerz) March 31, 2021

Yes. This is likely the concern of China and Russia as they train their militaries. I can imagine their generals, “We have to make certain our fighting forces are woke.“ — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 1, 2021

China is laughing. — GEORGIA NEANDERTHAL (@Schnowzerz) March 31, 2021

But service members are still expected to pay out of pocket for braces, fertility treatments, and some cancer treatments, makes perfect sense 🤡 — Tony Johnson (@UncleTonyFast) March 31, 2021

Great use of taxpayer funds — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) March 31, 2021

For the first time in my life I’m in favor of cutting the military’s budget — Pepper Brooks (@AlteredAnglePB) March 31, 2021

What little respect I had for the military is now completely gone. — 13thprotector (@13thprotector) March 31, 2021

Is the military carbon neutral yet? Do we have EV tanks now? — Iarry king (@Iarryking) March 31, 2021

Ya know, that's what it is all about, picking up the tab. There should be a better way so we can ensure those who want to serve are really there to serve our nation. Stop craziness now. — emceebusybee (@emceebusybee) March 31, 2021

This is a horrible decision and will greatly affect our mission readiness.

As usual, Leftists destroy everything they touch. — 🇺🇸 𝒟𝒶𝓋𝒾𝒹 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇𝑒𝓌𝓈 🇺🇸 (@David_Andrews47) April 1, 2021

Knowing their gender transition surgery will be paid for will likely be a great recruiting tool in the transgender community.

Related: