As Twitchy reported back in 2019, the military’s transgender “ban” under the Trump administration wasn’t nearly as comprehensive as it was being made out to be by activists and the media. Military.com updated its story on the ban after a Defense Department spokesperson clarified that “transgender troops who are currently serving will be allowed to remain in uniform” and “those who are currently serving will continue to serve.” The essence of the ban was that “a diagnosis or history of gender dysphoria, a medical condition requiring long-term treatment, can be disqualifying.”

However, we’re now under the Biden-Harris administration and Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III used the occasion of the International Transgender Day of Visibility Wednesday to make the military’s new policy clear:

It’s not noted in the letter, but the care of transgender individuals includes gender reassignment surgery.

Axios reports that “the Biden administration is returning to an Obama-era rule to cover medical costs for service members’ gender transition as it engages in a broader effort to more vocally support the trans community.” Axios adds that the Pentagon’s latest estimate of the total number of active-duty service members who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria is 2,200, but not all transgender people are diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Trending

Knowing their gender transition surgery will be paid for will likely be a great recruiting tool in the transgender community.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gender reassignmentInternational Transgender Day of VisibilityLloyd AustinPentagonsurgerytransgender