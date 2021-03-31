We never thought we’d be writing this many posts about a school board member, but this is San Francisco school board vice president Alison Collins, who refused to resign after a number of anti-Asian American tweets surfaced, along with her belief that Asian American students use “white supremacist thinking” to get ahead and are the “house n****rs” of the district.

Now we’re learning that not only is she not resigning … she’s suing the San Francisco Unified School District, the City of San Francisco, five other school board commissioners, and 50 other people.

Was randomly looking over court documents and it appears that @SFUnified Board of Education Commissioner @AliMCollins just sued the school district, the city of San Francisco and school board commissioners Jenny Lam, Faauuga Moliga, Matt Alexander, Kevin Boggess and Mark Sanchez pic.twitter.com/ILsk9dGbXV — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) March 31, 2021

As part of her suit, @AliMCollins used this famous quote🤔: pic.twitter.com/cYRoaW1rxv — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) March 31, 2021

Alison Collins, the SF school board commissioner who was stripped of her committee appointments after calling insufficiently woke Asian Americans "house n*****s," is now suing the board & five board members for $15 million EACH for "severe emotional distress," among other things. https://t.co/gaXZGxAJNf — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) March 31, 2021

According to Collins' complaint, "$12,000,000.00 will only tip the scale in the direction of injustice," and "to protect the public from the gross misuse of governmental power" she must be awarded an addition $3 million from each defendant in punitive damages. — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) March 31, 2021

Again, Collins believes she's owed in excess of $60 million because she was stripped of her VP title and committee appointments — but NOT removed from the board — after she tweeted a racial slur against a community 35% of the district's students belong to — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) March 31, 2021

Keep in mind that this is the same Alison Collins who thought it was wonderful when Bari Weiss was straight-up fired from her job, because Bari wrote an article Alison didn't like. "It's not cancel-culture, it's called ACCOUNTABILITY." pic.twitter.com/1gP94XZ2LZ — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) March 31, 2021

(Okay, okay, unlike Alison, Bari wasn't *technically* fired. Oh wait, neither was Alison.) — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) March 31, 2021

She's seeking cash damages for "spiritual injury to her soul" which she will suffer "in perpetuity, for the rest of her life." This may be the most histrionic document I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/ULS1y1LAxp — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) March 31, 2021

“DEFENDANTS, and each of them, caused MS. COLLINS to suffer, in perpetuity, for the rest of her life the following harms, injuries, losses and damages: Pain, inconvenience, severe mental distress, severe emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, harm to self-image, injury to career, spiritual injury to her soul, fear, discomfort, misery, anxiety, and suffering.” That’s even more ridiculous than the “impaired digestion” and feeling of being “mentally raped” claimed by that lesbian couple because a bakery wouldn’t make them a wedding cake.

She's also looking to sue 50 more people once she figures out a few small details, e.g. "who" and "why" pic.twitter.com/nmWSRQklcq — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) March 31, 2021

I'd like to just stand back for a second and appreciate that one of SF's most notorious woke scolds is trying to set a precedent protecting city officials who use racial slurs in public — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) April 1, 2021

Classic restorative justice. — Ryan Delk (@delk) March 31, 2021

They don't have any schools to run at the moment, so I guess they've got a lot of spare time. — Ben Podgursky | human supremacist (@bpodgursky) March 31, 2021

I'm sure all this money will go to the poor kids she is so worried about. — Mrs. Batu (@mrsunbatu) March 31, 2021

Funded by her rich husband. Its amazing how all these woke types never have to work for a living!. They either have inherited wealth or a rich spouse. — George S (@geostan77) March 31, 2021

She needs to get hit with a class-action lawsuit by students (parents) claiming violation of their civil rights. $10k per student works out to rather a lot. — argyriou (@argyriou15) April 1, 2021

As much as I despise this woman, I also despise that school board and the voters who elected them. Tough to pick a side. She's gonna walk with a couple million in go-away settlement – which is her entire legal strategy. — Jack, a professional American™😎 (@_bottlejack) March 31, 2021

If this is her reaction to being stripped of her committee assignments I'm curious what it'll be when she's recalled from the board later this year. — Shane Hensinger 🌐 (@CaliforniaFirst) March 31, 2021

