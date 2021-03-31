We never thought we’d be writing this many posts about a school board member, but this is San Francisco school board vice president Alison Collins, who refused to resign after a number of anti-Asian American tweets surfaced, along with her belief that Asian American students use “white supremacist thinking” to get ahead and are the “house n****rs” of the district.

Now we’re learning that not only is she not resigning … she’s suing the San Francisco Unified School District, the City of San Francisco, five other school board commissioners, and 50 other people.

Stunning and brave.

“DEFENDANTS, and each of them, caused MS. COLLINS to suffer, in perpetuity, for the rest of her life the following harms, injuries, losses and damages: Pain, inconvenience, severe mental distress, severe emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, harm to self-image, injury to career, spiritual injury to her soul, fear, discomfort, misery, anxiety, and suffering.” That’s even more ridiculous than the “impaired digestion” and feeling of being “mentally raped” claimed by that lesbian couple because a bakery wouldn’t make them a wedding cake.

