The crackdown on conservative speech had begun earlier, but the January 6 storming of the Capitol set things into high gear. President Trump was banned from Twitter so he couldn’t incite any more insurrections, and even though planning for the assault on the Capitol Building was done largely on Facebook — something Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg denied could have happened because of Facebook’s stringent rules — Amazon’s web hosting service decided to shut down Parler, seen as the conservative alternative to Twitter. It was on Parler where the storming of the Capitol was planned, insisted the powers that be.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Parler had reported violent content to the FBI more than 50 times before January 6, and had even reported some specific posts about an attack on January 6.

Jeff Horwitz reports for the Wall Street Journal:

Parler said it forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Jan. 2 a series of posts from a user saying he would be wearing body armor to the pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6. “It’s no longer a protest,” Parler quoted the post as saying. “This is a final stand where we are drawing the red line at Capitol Hill. I trust the American people will take back the USA with force and many are ready to die to take back #USA.”

In another post, a Parler user made clear that armed people would be at the Capitol that day, saying “they may be concealed at first but if congress does the wrong thing expect real chaos because Trump needs us to cause chaos to enact the #insurrectionact.”

The FBI declined to comment. FBI officials have repeatedly said they had no specific, credible threats about violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and had shared information they had as quickly as possible with other law-enforcement agencies.

It’s not like the FBI to drop the ball like that.

They did crack the case of that noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage, and that only took, like, 15 FBI special agents.

