Mehdi Hasan Triggered by Marco Rubio's Speech on Far-Left Violence

As Twitchy reported earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a must-hear speech on the resurgence of political violence, particularly coming from the left wing and communists who want to destroy Western Civilization. Naturally, MSNBC exile Mehdi Hasan was triggered by the idea that the Left commits violent acts and asked if it was a joke that Rubio was reaching back to the 1970s to cite the Weather Underground's bombing of the Senate chambers of the Capitol. As Hasan notes, a 2024 study by the Biden administration's Justice Department found that far-right terrorist attacks "outpace all other types of terrorism."

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Sorry, what? 1971 and 1972? Is this a joke?



Here's what a 2024 study by the Justice Department’s own research arm found - that the Trump DOJ then deleted from its website: far-right attacks “outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism,” and since 1990,… https://t.co/IJUYp64pH6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 17, 2026

The post continues:

… “far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists.”

Struck a nerve?

In 1971 the leftwing terrorist organization Weather Underground bombed the Senate Chambers of our Capitol.



Bill Ayers, who took credit for it went on to launch Obamas political career in the state legislature and funded his campaign.



All of its members received pardons and… https://t.co/uCjsMTSfp7 pic.twitter.com/XVNtIu7WGL — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) July 17, 2026

The post continues:

… went on to work at universities. On the day Cuomo resigned from office, he pardoned one of these terrorists.

So the Department of Justice under a Democrat president in 2024 issued a study that blames right wing violence for all of our problems.



And simultaneously ignored more recent and increasing left wing terrorism (Summer 2020, Antifa)?



I am shocked….shocked, I tell you! — ShadowProphet (@ProphetSha35138) July 17, 2026

Yes… because Islamic radicals are considered right wing in this analysis… — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) July 17, 2026

A lot of babble. Why don’t you just list the “far right” attacks in the last decade? — Azi (@azadehfarah) July 17, 2026

“2024” should be a clue about the inherent bias of the very same department cronies implicated by hard, documented evidence released yesterday. — RetiredFlack (@RetiredFlack) July 17, 2026

Then it should be really easy to condem the terrorist attacks carried out by Obama's friends, right? — Ducky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@thatjerkme) July 17, 2026

Did you know that Muslim violence was considered “religious violence” and therefore classified as “far-right violence”? They’ve been rigging the stats for years… — American Lurker (@AmericanLurker8) July 17, 2026

Now, did you know what qualified, in these studies you mentioned, as right wing violence? — ᚩᚹᛚ᛫ᛖᛁᛖᛋ (@Magisterial_One) July 17, 2026

Is the far-right extremism in the room with us? — DBull (@JTK701) July 17, 2026

You mean the study that attributed prison fights as far right attacks? And Islamist antisemtic attacks on college campuses as “far right attacks” you mean that propaganda “study”. But you know that already. — Richrugby (@Saechum) July 17, 2026

But look at the incidents and examine the way they were recorded. Events that were clearly left sided are attributed to the right. Look for yourself...so much gets cleared up when you do. — Jennie Hays (@JennieHays9) July 18, 2026

Yeah when you pretend left wing violence doesn’t exist and make excuses for all of it it doesn’t register



Shocking — Diomedes Appreciator (@HomericFuturist) July 18, 2026

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Becuase the previous report was taking prison violence and all prison violence is considered right wing, also all TERRORIST acts are considered right wing.

When you look at the data it was flawed, they should publish real data though. — BinBombin Media (@BombinMedia) July 17, 2026

You’re misinformed and mislead by manipulated data. And you’re too dumb to recognize it — VOLS of Steel🍊 (@FORMULABigBands) July 17, 2026

Maybe Hasan has a point about reaching back to 1971 and 1972. Most reports we see about extremist terrorism start counting in 2002 for some reason, as if some people did something.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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