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Mehdi Hasan Triggered by Marco Rubio's Speech on Far-Left Violence

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 18, 2026
MSNBC

As Twitchy reported earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a must-hear speech on the resurgence of political violence, particularly coming from the left wing and communists who want to destroy Western Civilization. Naturally, MSNBC exile Mehdi Hasan was triggered by the idea that the Left commits violent acts and asked if it was a joke that Rubio was reaching back to the 1970s to cite the Weather Underground's bombing of the Senate chambers of the Capitol. As Hasan notes, a 2024 study by the Biden administration's Justice Department found that far-right terrorist attacks "outpace all other types of terrorism."

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The post continues:

… “far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists.”

Struck a nerve?

The post continues:

… went on to work at universities. On the day Cuomo resigned from office, he pardoned one of these terrorists.

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Maybe Hasan has a point about reaching back to 1971 and 1972. Most reports we see about extremist terrorism start counting in 2002 for some reason, as if some people did something.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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ANTIFA COMMUNISM DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM MARCO RUBIO

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