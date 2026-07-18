Marco Rubio Delivers a Blistering Speech Against Communism and Far-Left Political Violence

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a speech to representatives from 60 countries, warning about the resurgence of political terrorism—or, more specifically, the resurgence of far-left political terrorism. Rubio sounded awfully presidential as he called out the rise of left-wing ideologies like communism. These leftists "take their revenge upon the world for their own inadequacy, seeking to destroy those who can" build, create, and achieve great things. The State Department posted a short excerpt.

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SECRETARY RUBIO: "This is a distinctive and unique evil. It has always been driven by a hatred, above all else, for civilization itself." pic.twitter.com/3t75pzaSRE — Department of State (@StateDept) July 16, 2026

This is a refreshing change from the previous administration, whose attorney general said that white supremacy was the greatest domestic terrorist threat.

Here's the full 20-minute speech if you'd like to hear more.

Every American needs to listen to this entire speech. Not just clips. It is phenomenal. Thank you @SecRubio for recognizing the severity of the problem and most importantly, working to combat it. pic.twitter.com/YGSu1buTpd — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 16, 2026

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2026

Remarkable. What a visionary. — Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) July 16, 2026

One of the best speeches I’ve ever heard. — HeartlandGirl (@HeartlandRaised) July 17, 2026

My goodness. One of the best things I’ve ever heard. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/5LBx2slktT — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 16, 2026

This is 10/10 from @marcorubio 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 17, 2026

Rubio 2028 🇺🇸 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 17, 2026

What an absolute blessing this man is. — Skitzoprophet (@5337h3) July 16, 2026

I voted for Trump 3x through thick and thin. Listening to @SecRubio and the other speeches the follow, I feel my votes were not in vain and are beginning bear real fruit. I could not be more proud of standing by my President and supporting all of you in this work. — Theo West (@theointhewest) July 16, 2026

This will go down in history as Rubio's best speech (to date). His vision is clear, his conviction is strong and unshakeable, his argument is rock solid and irrefutable. This can be Rubio's speech to launch his presidential campaign. — DocM (@NotThatDocM) July 17, 2026

Rubio has distinguished himself as probably the best of President Donald Trump's cabinet appointments, and that's a high bar to clear.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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