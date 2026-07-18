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Marco Rubio Delivers a Blistering Speech Against Communism and Far-Left Political Violence

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on July 18, 2026
Twitchy

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a speech to representatives from 60 countries, warning about the resurgence of political terrorism—or, more specifically, the resurgence of far-left political terrorism. Rubio sounded awfully presidential as he called out the rise of left-wing ideologies like communism. These leftists "take their revenge upon the world for their own inadequacy, seeking to destroy those who can" build, create, and achieve great things. The State Department posted a short excerpt.

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This is a refreshing change from the previous administration, whose attorney general said that white supremacy was the greatest domestic terrorist threat.

Here's the full 20-minute speech if you'd like to hear more.

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Rubio has distinguished himself as probably the best of President Donald Trump's cabinet appointments, and that's a high bar to clear.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM MARCO RUBIO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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