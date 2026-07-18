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Jesse Kelly Was Right: Europeans Visit America for the World Cup and Realize How Much Better We Have It

justmindy
justmindy | 7:15 PM on July 18, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Europeans are discovering the exceptionality of America during the World Cup and they are shocked. They are so used to hearing about how awful America is from their own media, and then they come visit, and see it is much different from what they've been told. They fall in love. Who could blame them? 

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They are discovering it was all propaganda and America is awesome.

Jesse Kelly wants his audience to know and appreciate how much better they have it in America, and how most Europeans live is not at all appealing. 

Doctors in the UK barely make six figures. That's how bad it is.

Also, Americans drive on the right side of the road.

Getting home to the creature comforts of America is unmatched. 

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That sounds like prisons in America.

That's why all the Europeans were particularly tickled to be in the American South. That's extra heavy-duty hospitality. 

It's worth it. 

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That's not how the system should be set up in any country.

One bedroom homes with the kids sleeping in the bedroom and parents sleeping on a pull-out couch are common. 

Just a bit of a reality check for discouraged Americans. 

 

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