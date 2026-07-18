Jesse Kelly Was Right: Europeans Visit America for the World Cup and Realize How Much Better We Have It

Europeans are discovering the exceptionality of America during the World Cup and they are shocked. They are so used to hearing about how awful America is from their own media, and then they come visit, and see it is much different from what they've been told. They fall in love. Who could blame them?

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What do you make of all of the Europeans coming to America, shooting guns, and experiencing our national pride? — Staci (@Staciopath) July 18, 2026

They are discovering it was all propaganda and America is awesome.

Americans really don’t understand how much worse life is for the average European than it is for the average American. Once you leave the Four Seasons in Paris and go experience how normal people live, you realize how blessed you are to be an American. https://t.co/U2wjdm4OsO — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 18, 2026

Jesse Kelly wants his audience to know and appreciate how much better they have it in America, and how most Europeans live is not at all appealing.

Doctors in the UK barely make six figures. That's how bad it is.

I understand…I’ve been stationed here for a couple years and counting the days until I get back to wide roads and central air conditioning. — Scipio🇺🇸 (@Scipio123456) July 18, 2026

Also, Americans drive on the right side of the road.

I love to visit Europe. I’ve been all over but the one thing every country has in common is that by day 10 I can’t wait to leave. — Uncle Ho’s CIA handler (@Xerxes7975) July 18, 2026

Getting home to the creature comforts of America is unmatched.

In plenty of apartments in Scandinavia, they don’t have designated showers/tubs in their bathrooms…it’s a shower handle attached to the sink with a drain somewhere in there…you literally have to shower in the middle of your bathroom and try not to get everything else wet… — Chris Wells (@ChrisbWells) July 18, 2026

That sounds like prisons in America.

That's the problem with international travel. Anericans stay at high end hotels and think that's what European is. Europeans go to New York and think the US is inhabited by nothing but obnoxious assholes. — MNsucks (@brianoconn67300) July 18, 2026

That's why all the Europeans were particularly tickled to be in the American South. That's extra heavy-duty hospitality.

The size of their housing. It dates back to feudal times, when the landowners got all the space they wanted and squeezed the peasants into whatever was left. — Michael Rittenhouse (@Rittentweet) July 18, 2026

We won the lottery being born here. Fight for it. — JDubsDoubleGat (@RealDoubleGat) July 18, 2026

It's worth it.

Visiting or living in Europe you very quickly realize almost no one has any hope of upward mobility … and only a tiny select few have any disposable income



And they seem conditioned to accept that as normal - or oddly, a sign of morality



It’s a little sad — antheraea polyphemus (@saturniidae72) July 18, 2026

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That's not how the system should be set up in any country.

We visited Europe and they were blown away by the size of our "starter home" and it's yard. — Regulus Hale (@RegulusHale) July 18, 2026

One bedroom homes with the kids sleeping in the bedroom and parents sleeping on a pull-out couch are common.

Lived in Spain for a year for work, Barcelona specifically. Was counting down the days to get back to Colorado. Cool to visit, good food, atrocious living standards — Oberstgroypenfuhrer Jones (@Oberstgroyper) July 18, 2026

100 percent accurate.



Got a visit by an old college friend who had since moved to Europe for a couple of decades. My small, air conditioned house and modest plot of land were like a mansion to them. — drunk puddleglum (@respectowiggle) July 18, 2026

Just a bit of a reality check for discouraged Americans.

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