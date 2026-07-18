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How the Tables Turn: Andrew & Tristan Tate Busted in Miami Right Before Their Big Boxing Event

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on July 18, 2026
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Andrew and Tristan Tate, the infamous 'Tate Brothers', have been arrested in Miami.

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Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami ... just before Andrew was set to cohost a bareknuckle boxing event.

The Tates were taken into custody Saturday afternoon outside the James L. Knight Center ... an event space in the downtown area of the South Florida city where IBA Bareknuckle 6 is set to go down. 

We've obtained photos and video of Andrew and Tristan being arrested ... which show the two brothers after the cuffs have been slapped on them.

A member of law enforcement tells the assembled crowd to back up as agents check behind their ears before loading them into the back of several cars.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the U.S. Marshal Service carried out the arrests. The charges are not known at this time.

The pair of brothers have had legal troubles for years ... including spending several months in a Romanian prison in early 2023. They were indicted on sex trafficking charges in the Eastern European country.

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The UK posted this information to clarify the arrest. 

The Attorney General of Florida was quick to weigh in.

Oop!

It appears that may be the case.

Fingers crossed. 

It should not be shocking, but there are some angry Tate fans.

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Others thought the arrest was needed just for the crimes against men's fashion.

It is Miami after all. The standards are extremely high, even for men.

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