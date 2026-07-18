How the Tables Turn: Andrew & Tristan Tate Busted in Miami Right Before Their Big Boxing Event

Andrew and Tristan Tate, the infamous 'Tate Brothers', have been arrested in Miami.

🚨 BREAKING: Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami https://t.co/9ftPo1XcXG — TMZ (@TMZ) July 18, 2026

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Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami ... just before Andrew was set to cohost a bareknuckle boxing event. The Tates were taken into custody Saturday afternoon outside the James L. Knight Center ... an event space in the downtown area of the South Florida city where IBA Bareknuckle 6 is set to go down. We've obtained photos and video of Andrew and Tristan being arrested ... which show the two brothers after the cuffs have been slapped on them. A member of law enforcement tells the assembled crowd to back up as agents check behind their ears before loading them into the back of several cars. Law enforcement sources confirmed the U.S. Marshal Service carried out the arrests. The charges are not known at this time. The pair of brothers have had legal troubles for years ... including spending several months in a Romanian prison in early 2023. They were indicted on sex trafficking charges in the Eastern European country.

The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to bring additional charges against brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate. Following their arrest, prosecutors will seek extradition in relation to the original charges and the further charges we have authorised. Read: https://t.co/V83QcbVDOU pic.twitter.com/4lAsIPo0lN — Crown Prosecution Service (@CPSUK) July 18, 2026

The UK posted this information to clarify the arrest.

How the turntables… https://t.co/vzANELMzd7 — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 18, 2026

The Attorney General of Florida was quick to weigh in.

Oop!

It appears that may be the case.

For people who want to know about Andrew and Tristan Tate's camgirl grooming operation that got them in trouble in the first place, feel free to read this thread and catch up https://t.co/yQF2wFNoyu — Nick Monroe (@lobsterlooker) July 18, 2026

Nick it’s surreal that it’s finally happening. — The Random Janitor (@Randomjanitor86) July 19, 2026

Today is the start of the turning point <3! — Nick Monroe (@lobsterlooker) July 19, 2026

Fingers crossed.

This cannot shock anyone. — Ted S (@ClearReason) July 19, 2026

It should not be shocking, but there are some angry Tate fans.

UK just piled on more bogus charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate, and our own government jumps to arrest them in Miami on Britain’s behalf? What a crock of absolute s**t. pic.twitter.com/N4kys6q3SS — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 18, 2026

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Others thought the arrest was needed just for the crimes against men's fashion.

The fashion police have made an arrest in Miami.



They do not mess around especially when it comes to woman's flats without socks and high water pantaloons. They were also deeply offended by the blouse. pic.twitter.com/iPgz20gosV — Mario (@Mario_the_Monk) July 19, 2026

It is Miami after all. The standards are extremely high, even for men.

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