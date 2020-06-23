As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, NASCAR hadn’t yet released a statement addressing some basic questions about the alleged noose hanging from Bubba Wallace’s garage, but Matt Walsh said it was considered “offensive and hurtful” to question the hate crime and suggest the “noose” was just a pull rope for the garage door. Look at all the love and support it inspired:

After a noose was found in his garage stall last night, @NASCAR drivers show their support for @BubbaWallace at Talladega. #IStandWIthBubba pic.twitter.com/uFlxmP27qa — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2020

We're hearing from Bubba Wallace and NASCAR people that it's offensive and hurtful that anyone would question the veracity of the noose claim. Yet these people have the power to dispel the theory and embarrass those who advance it simply by showing us the noose, but refuse. Weird — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 23, 2020

Since then, NASCAR has released a statement saying that the FBI has completed its investigation and found that photographic evidence proved the “noose” had been positioned there since at least last fall, before the garage was even assigned to Wallace and his team.

This could have been resolved in about an hour, instead you guys and Bubba decided to make it an international incident and get it on the talk shows. And AFTER all your PR stunts the truth comes out. We see what you did. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 23, 2020

Y’all wasted the time of 15 FBI agents on this crap. Pathetic. — T.R. (@ctsa) June 23, 2020

You clowns knew this. 🤡🤡🤡 — E Devoe ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🇺🇸TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@elliemae0404) June 23, 2020

Lol – Jussie 2.0 — David Look,fat…I’m CornPop (@DCornpop) June 23, 2020

NASCAR used a 3-foot piece of rope to get $20 million in free advertising. Brilliant. — Nik (@nycnash) June 23, 2020

This is not Bubba's fault. This is NASCAR's fault for their quick overreaction. NASCAR needs better leadership. — Logan Dougherty 🇺🇸 (@LoganDougherty) June 23, 2020

I don't blame @BubbaWallace for the "noose" hoax. I blame @nascar for exploiting a rope handle to make yet another PR spectacle to capitalize on this period of social upheaval. At what point did @odsteve know this was not a noose and still allow people to pretend otherwise? — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) June 23, 2020

You owe a lot of your fans an apology. — The® Cincy Buckeye (@TheCincyBuckeye) June 23, 2020

My question is, if this was the case, how did it blow up so much? No one there had the conversation that it wasn’t a noose before leaving the garage? How did it get into the media? This is not how to go about things… — Wulfy (@xWulfy1221x) June 23, 2020

So Nascar had to call the FBI in order for them to be told it was a pull down for the garage door? This doesn’t add up but I’m placing the blame solely on Nascar — Michael Sarli (@coolmike1980) June 23, 2020

This makes you guys look terrible — J_Setz_ (@j_setz_) June 23, 2020

I missed the days when we investigated before throwing around racially divisive allegations. — AustinMc (@ATman87) June 23, 2020

I’ll be expecting an apology from @NASCAR for the jump to conclusions. I think there should be an apology to @Blaney for letting this “misunderstanding” overshadow his win. Also an apology for using this to further your pandering agenda. — Rick (@LoztSoul5) June 23, 2020

So absolutely no one knew that pull rope was like that since last fall and just now noticed it? — Marc Baggett (@Marc978) June 23, 2020

So that whole scene to start the race yesterday wasn't even necessary… — Erik Scherer (@erikscherer22) June 23, 2020

But it was a beautiful moment and a great start to improve NASCAR’s issues with racism. — Christine Way (@ChristineWay6) June 23, 2020

The fact that Nascar had to do a PR Stunt before any investigation is amazing to me! So no one in the garage area knew it was a pull rope for the doors besides the FBI who literally walked in checked tape walked to the doors and said yeah nothing here lmao! #Joke — Cameron james walker (@Camsbitchass) June 23, 2020

Maybe complete the investigation before starting the finger pointing. — Oscar the cat (@ScottWGerber) June 23, 2020

Bubba Wallace stated he never saw it. So one of his dumb-ass team members saw it, decided to white knight and call the FBI? Sounds about right. — ✝️ Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) June 23, 2020

Shame on you for handling this so poorly. — Brian Erhardt (@brystr06) June 23, 2020

Imagine if y’all would have waited for facts…..

Anyway the virtue signal parade was neat — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) June 23, 2020

First, I am American. Second, it took the FBI to tell NASCAR that a rope attached to a garage door pulled down the door. That’s all the details I need to know. — ꧁༺ ʝʊʟɨɛ ༻꧂ (@juliecornewell) June 23, 2020

How is it that nobody recognized it for a door pull? Good Lord….the egg on people's faces. While the display of support on Monday was great, false positive hate crimes aren't good for anyone. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) June 23, 2020

Why not to watch NASCAR 101. — Seems_Legit (@SeemsLe25290887) June 23, 2020

It kinda looks like you used him, for this stunt. Congrats! You got your free publicity. Hope it was worth it. — Galyn🇺🇸 (@galyki) June 23, 2020

NASCAR should issue a full apology for this PR stunt and pay for all law enforcement resources wasted on this hoax hate crime. Fifteen FBI special agents! pic.twitter.com/nA2ZewEkSs — okeh (@fotopak) June 23, 2020

At least you got to accuse people who work for you of racism! — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 23, 2020

Seriously embarrassing. — RamblinRose (@Challenge1954) June 23, 2020

So let me get this straight. That rope has been hanging there since 2019. The crew has been there all weekend. And all of a sudden come Sunday night it’s now a noose? What a joke this turned out to be. — Chad Beckham (@Chad4462) June 23, 2020

I hope one day people realize that every one of these hoaxes chips away at the seriousness of anyone actually doing this but the addiction to that social justice dopamine and hollow twitter likes is too much for some to deny. — JohnMansour (@didididwa) June 23, 2020

A lot of people are calling it a win/win: It wasn’t a hate crime, but believing it was got all the drivers together in solidarity behind Wallace. At least they got their parade in while 15 FBI agents were looking a camera footage to figure out the obvious.

