As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, NASCAR hadn’t yet released a statement addressing some basic questions about the alleged noose hanging from Bubba Wallace’s garage, but Matt Walsh said it was considered “offensive and hurtful” to question the hate crime and suggest the “noose” was just a pull rope for the garage door. Look at all the love and support it inspired:

Since then, NASCAR has released a statement saying that the FBI has completed its investigation and found that photographic evidence proved the “noose” had been positioned there since at least last fall, before the garage was even assigned to Wallace and his team.

A lot of people are calling it a win/win: It wasn’t a hate crime, but believing it was got all the drivers together in solidarity behind Wallace. At least they got their parade in while 15 FBI agents were looking a camera footage to figure out the obvious.

