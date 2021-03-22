As Twitchy just reported, Fox News’ Peter “One-Horse Pony” Doocy peppered Jen Psaki with a number of questions about the “challenge” at the southern border Monday, including one about Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley letting migrants go without even issuing notices to appear in court. “Is the Biden immigration policy just becoming more of like the honor system?” he asked.

“That is an inaccurate depiction of what’s happening,” Psaki replied, although according to documents obtained by NBC News, that’s a very accurate description of what’s happening.

NEW: Amid surge, border agents in Rio Grande Valley were authorized Saturday to begin releasing adult migrants and families from custody before they have been given a date to appear in court, according to an internal document obtained by @NBCNews. https://t.co/zL4RL0LEQ0 — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) March 22, 2021

Julia Ainsley, Dasha Burns, and Jody Hammond report:

Border agents in the Rio Grande Valley, the center of the migrant surge, were authorized Saturday to begin releasing adult migrants and families from custody before they have been given dates to appear in court, according to an internal document obtained by NBC News. The move is “intended to mitigate operational challenges, including risks to national security, during significant surges of illegal migration as currently exist in the Rio Grande Valley” by reducing the time immigrants spend in custody, according to the document. Some immigrants said they were being released without knowing how they would be contacted.

So the move reduces the time immigrants spend in custody during significant surges by just letting them go without as much as a court date?

Don't worry, guys, it's all just equity https://t.co/KFiFSr0cB6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 22, 2021

The border has been taken down just months into Biden’s presidency. Let that sink in. https://t.co/4XrXj8Lmnx — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) March 22, 2021

Absolutely none of that is true. — Eric Hubbard (@NMGeologist) March 22, 2021

Authorities are knowingly admitting illegal immigrants with no way of following up. How is this not true? — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) March 22, 2021

Couldn't they at least release them on the other side? — Thomas Crescenzi (@CrescenziThomas) March 22, 2021

Damn.. Let's hope before release they at least were given voter registrations — The Beast (@soprogressiv3) March 22, 2021

72% of all immigrants are immediately deported. — JayM (@JayMerold) March 22, 2021

It doesn’t sound like these immigrants were.

I thought they said all adults would be turned back — Bobson Dugnutt (@247_roger) March 22, 2021

Even Sen. Mitt Romney called the policy de facto child separation.

If they have a verified way to contact them for the date and info, what's it matter? — Kate (@KatieBassooner) March 22, 2021

The immigrants said themselves they didn’t know how they’d be contacted. Again, NBC News only reports this happening in Rio Grande Valley.

But yet DHS says the border is closed — alan w (@alan226226) March 22, 2021

But, were they given case-managers, Medicare accounts, drivers license, voter registration, public assistance, and housing? — Mendel HaDeplorable 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇬🇧 (@MendalAbramovit) March 22, 2021

Don’t forget to give them hotel and meal vouchers, too. — matthew8787 (@matthew8786) March 22, 2021

Hotel rooms, maybe.

Free hotel and no strings entry. Lovely! #BidenBorderCrisis — Wirra (@wirraone) March 22, 2021

"Amid a surge in bank robberies, the Biden administration has authorized federal law enforcement to "just let them go."" — Guy Dari (@DrGuyDari) March 22, 2021

Wow, must be real bad, even NBC reporting the crisis. Maybe the new putz on MSNBC – Hasan -will realize the enormity of this problem. — Hondo (@ehaun3) March 22, 2021

*…have been given a date to appear in court..* Narrator: They won't. — 𝔹 ℝ 𝕌 𝔹 𝔼 ℂ 𝕂 ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Brubeck51) March 22, 2021

The Biden Admin has lost control. Unbelievable. — Joshua Snyder (@Snyderator55) March 22, 2021

Don't worry. The White House has assured us the border is not open. — The Realist (@Todays_Realist) March 22, 2021

And actively transporting untested migrants to god knows where. How can this administration or ANY democrat ever be taken seriously on COVID?? — The Enlightenment Rocked (@the_enligh) March 22, 2021

The left owns this mess, lock, stock and barrel. Good luck defending it during next year's congressional elections, assuming inflation, skyrocketing energy prices, more humiliating "anal swabbing" on the international stage, and creeping "malaise" don't surpass even this disaster — The Enlightenment Rocked (@the_enligh) March 22, 2021

If only we knew Biden's stance prior to the election….freaking morons! pic.twitter.com/4o6daUp9Hv — mrePB (@mrewild) March 22, 2021

Was that when the Democratic candidates were asked if illegal immigrants would be covered under their health plans and all hands went up?

Related: