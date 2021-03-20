As Twitchy reported Thursday night, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Chinese delegation dunked on the United States for its human rights record, both citing Black Lives Matter as proof of America’s long history of killing blacks. At least we know how the Black Lives Matter rhetoric is playing overseas; our enemies love it and can’t get enough.

“Many people within the United States actually have little confidence in the democracy of the United States,” top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told the Biden delegation, citing the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of Blacks. @nwadhams https://t.co/BpxnKsbBa3 pic.twitter.com/PSvS9eELMT — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021

In addition, Putin, whom President Biden called a “killer” in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, cited the genocide of Native Americans as proof that America has no room to talk and challenged Biden to a one-on-one conversation streamed live. Biden, being busy, declined.

The National Pulse’s Raheem Kassam has published a clip from Chinese TV showing the U.S. herding reporters out of the room, almost as if Biden were there and offering to take questions. “Why is the U.S. afraid of the presence of reporters?” asked Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi.

China’s reps straight up threatened the Sec of State and his team and they just gulped and took it pic.twitter.com/SqFKD2dCmd — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 20, 2021

It wasn’t a good look for the U.S. Thursday.

gulped and took it or took it and gulped, both are appropriate. — David Costa (@davidcosta219) March 20, 2021

It's kinda warlike.

Scary stuff. — Honest Abe (@HonestA61905196) March 20, 2021

the same Yang Jiechi when facing Pompeo pic.twitter.com/fToDsK0UIY — KW😷 (@VamosNadalClay) March 20, 2021

Did they circle back to the insults 😆 — James Henry (@JamesHenry2019) March 20, 2021

Embarrassing — Mary Leonard (@marygoirish) March 20, 2021

Sounds like a man who knows he's on the winning side. — Funny Dude (@FunnyDu07958364) March 20, 2021

People don’t realize how bad things are truly because of all the distractions in the media but this is very concerning what’s playing out between the US and China. — Eva_IRL (@EvaInc305) March 20, 2021

Dems discover that manipulating other governments to sell their narrative is not as easy as manipulating our media to do the same. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) March 20, 2021

Wasting my time learning spanish, should be learning the language of our new rulers. Maybe Biden has a miracle up his sleeve. — Funny Dude (@FunnyDu07958364) March 20, 2021

China says it will win at cut-throat competition. Is that a threat or challenge? A Great America would accept this challenge. — (de) Pole ur Eyes (@itznotDonald) March 20, 2021

Can you imagine if Trump was in the room? — john walsh 🇬🇧🇬🇧🍺🍺 (@johnwal97336150) March 20, 2021

Somewhat if a disaster for us. Maybe Biden fell on purpose to take focus off the meeting. — NelCorr (@nel_corr) March 20, 2021

Will the morons in this admin finally wake up when a delegate from China confronts them? What’s the over/under? — Ally (@CrookdSmileCre8) March 20, 2021

America has never been as weak as they are now against China & the Chinese know it. — The Wednesday (@1867_Owl) March 20, 2021

Human Rights violator China instantly dog walking America under weak Biden Admin thanks to our very own vilifying our country everyday. Thanks big Media. Thanks big Tech. Thanks big Govt. Thanks big Corporations. Thanks Hollywood. Thanks woke liberal soldiers. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/E1VxiDixb9 — D.B. 🗽 (@DB_8721) March 20, 2021

The once country of might is slipping before are eyes. — “Shit” Tweet Monitor (@gotawoody) March 20, 2021

Blinken and his team had initiated exchange by arrogant and out-of-protocol public hectoring of Chinese diplomats. It was irresponsible and invited retaliation. US diplomats could accomplish more by being, uh, diplomatic. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) March 20, 2021

The Chinese pulled off a huge beat down on Winken and Blinken. — Guy Jordan (@Farrier105) March 20, 2021

It's embarrassing and disturbing at the same time. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) March 20, 2021

The US Secretary of State started off by basically insulting China in front of reporters. This is our chief diplomat? — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) March 20, 2021

This is embarrassing AF. What the hell have liberals done to this country? — Petrograd Lenin Funded By USA Central Banks (@DreamzAbstract) March 20, 2021

I’ve never felt embarrassed of how my country handled itself on the world stage until the Biden admin. — Dr. Bruce Banner (@infinite_aether) March 20, 2021

Wow brutal, We need new leadership… like yesterday! — Ann (@Ann46512292) March 20, 2021

They would not have done that to Mike Pompeo or he would have walked out — Ginnif (@Ginnif58) March 20, 2021

Never in a million years would they have spoken to @mikepompeo like that. Weakness invites aggression. — Patriot 1776 (@MAGAI776) March 20, 2021

This is getting real folks! — Mika (@Mika25578558) March 20, 2021

With this meeting, China just confirmed that they can now roll through Taiwan with no resistance from an impotent American leadership. — a236762 (@a236762) March 20, 2021

Utterly owned — Nessun0 🇺🇸 (@Green_Thumb1) March 20, 2021

Wow. They so have control. — ZsMom247 (@PMJMZM) March 20, 2021

They probably apologized as well.

The Obama apology tour continued under his third term. — anamatopoeia (@lseeburr) March 20, 2021

Sec of state and his team tried to get the press to bounce? Why, cause they didn’t want to be on film kneeling like bitches? — Bodega (@djpetebodega) March 20, 2021

You had a good run America. — Art Fann (@ArtFann2) March 20, 2021

This is sad but does not suprise me. This is what happens when you send a woke trailer park spokesman @SecBlinken to represent the greatest nation on earth and he has a commie school him on a free and open society. My 8th grader could do better. You got played, BLM indeed. — Infowars Liberty (@InfowarsLiberty) March 20, 2021

Here’s Sen. Tom Cotton:

The Chinese delegation’s behavior was completely unacceptable. It’s time for the Biden administration to adopt a strategy to beat China.https://t.co/kmBbEwM2Ql — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 19, 2021

Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson tried to warn about the feminization of the U.S. military while China does just the opposite and the U.S. military spent a week trolling him on Twitter like 14-year-old girls.

Related: