Both China and Russia have been dunking on the United States today, mostly by repeating talking points usually reserved for American progressives. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with a Chinese delegation in Alaska and were lectured on America’s history of human rights abuses:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, having recently been called a killer by President Biden in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, also trashed the U.S. using the language of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Doesn’t it? And yes, Putin did challenge Biden to have a conversation streamed live:

It looks like Biden’s not taking the bait, though — Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the president is “quite busy” and that Putin and Biden have already met once.

We’d missed this before, but every American should see the glorious rolling of the red carpet for Blinken and the rest of the U.S. delegation:

