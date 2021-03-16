It’s been an ongoing joke for a while now as we learn that Customs and Border Patrol is currently holding some 4,200 unaccompanied migrant children in “jail-like stations unfit to house minors”: When is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going to head to the border for a photoshoot of her breaking down in tears? Not yet, apparently.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited the Mexican border on Monday with a delegation of fellow Republicans and encouraged President Biden to pay a visit, but Biden told reporters Tuesday that he has no plans to visit the border: “Not at the moment,” he said.

For the most popular president ever, we’d expect him to have addressed a joint session of Congress by now to lay out his solution to the border crisis that his administration continually insists is not a crisis.

Biden says he has no plans to visit US-Mexico border amid migrant crisis https://t.co/K6mRZpPQ0S pic.twitter.com/XUSJ3nL7e3 — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2021

He still hasn't made plans to leave his bedroom to give a press conference. So why are surprised? pic.twitter.com/9vRQtJEXs5 — GC Black (@BlackWa49067572) March 16, 2021

He still hasn’t left the basement. — G Murph (@GMurph7) March 16, 2021

It sure feels like it.

Dude can barely leave the White House. Of course he’s not going to the border. — 🍀🌮🌞TacoSunrise🌞🌮🍀 (@Taco_Sunrise) March 16, 2021

Probably doesn’t know where it is — metjetisle2 (@metjetisle2) March 16, 2021

He needs to go ! I demand he check on his cages — rock and roll joel (@deadfan1) March 16, 2021

Nothing to see… pic.twitter.com/TGEiNaoGi1 — Occam's Razor Cuts FREE (@philospeak) March 16, 2021

If he does not go there, it clearly is not happening. — Patrick Cloyd (@PatrickCloyd) March 16, 2021

He's gonna stay as far away from this disaster as possible. — Wirra (@wirraone) March 16, 2021

What he's saying is that it isn't a crisis. Except in right wing media… — Christopher Byrne (@CBinVAN) March 16, 2021

He wouldn’t know how to handle the situation if he actually saw it first hand. — Austin Ball (@austinclareball) March 16, 2021

There might be members of the press there, so that's a no-go. — 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙟 (@TheSocrateej) March 16, 2021

The press is there, but the administration isn’t letting them in to see the kids, due to privacy concerns and COVID-19 protocols — but they’re working really hard on getting the press access.

What a great president! Sits back hiding in a basement while not doing anything at all. — Huskers be mad (@HuskersMad) March 16, 2021

He does make the occasional jaunt to Delaware or Pennsylvania.

Because he’s purposely trying to ruin our border security. What’s the big surprise here? — NATE (@nastynate121) March 16, 2021

So you can cause the crisis and not even visit the border?!?! He just doesn’t want the press there to see how bad it is — Stacy Abrams’ Gap Teeth (@BLM_Is_Garbage) March 16, 2021

Problem, what problem? Certainly not a crisis. Oh, if there was, it’s the other guy’s fault anyway. — rootcause2021 (@rootcause2021) March 16, 2021

Just as with the COVID-19 vaccination program, the previous administration left everything in shambles and he has to start from scratch.

He doesn’t want to visit his own concentration camps? — LordKrispyKreme (@LordKreme) March 16, 2021

Of course not. — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) March 16, 2021

Maybe Pantsuit 1 and Pantsuit 2 will be going instead. — Pamela McKenzie 🐸 (@PamelaMcKenzie) March 16, 2021

Seems like he doesn't have plans for anything. — Rob (@HighwayBob) March 16, 2021

He probably called a lid for the week. — aznewsboy (@aznewsboy) March 16, 2021

He doesn't have the stamina for a trip like that. I am sure those actually running the country are telling him everything is fine. — Mr. Potatohead Forever 🥔❤ (@laurahe28) March 16, 2021

He’s probably going to Delaware again instead. His dog probably misses him. — Save America/Canada👁 (@roxy__fox) March 16, 2021

Of course not. It’s his man-made disaster. He totally owns it. — Sonny (@Sunductivity) March 16, 2021

Ben Shapiro has a solution that doesn’t require any travel at all:

He doesn't have to visit. All he has to do is stop encouraging people to cross the border illegally. He can keep watching "Matlock." https://t.co/2apRPW74se — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 16, 2021

