We missed whenever it was that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Guam a “foreign land,” but Michael San Nicolas, delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives for Guam’s at-large congressional district, decided as long as the National Guard was in town for no apparent reason he’d march them to Greene’s office to educate her.

LOL. @mtgreenee called Guam a foreign land. So members of the Guam National Guard paid her a visit. (Guam has been a U.S. territory since 1898 and its residents are U.S. citizens.) pic.twitter.com/3bNoOeXkZr — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) March 15, 2021

There are three American military bases on Guam, and one in eight adults on the island has served in the armed forces–one of the highest concentrations of veterans in the entire U.S. https://t.co/I1gE3BV57Q — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) March 15, 2021

They don't have anything better to do? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 15, 2021

I was gonna say. Are they *trying* to make a case for force reductions? — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) March 15, 2021

They’re there because of the continual threat of a right-wing militia attacking the Capitol Building, and sleeping in parking garages and eating undercooked meat. At least the hallway is safe from insurgents today.

The increasing use of uniformed military personnel for ~sick burns~ against Republicans is, at best, weird and inappropriate. https://t.co/L6nLT81313 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 15, 2021

Interesting timing, considering all weekend we were talking about the politicization of the military. They don’t give a damn how it looks. https://t.co/oe6DLSyiL8 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) March 15, 2021

A current member of Congress once suggested during a hearing that Guam might **literally tip over** because too many troops were stationed on it and for some reason that didn’t turn the national guard there into a giggling collection of schoolgirls. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 15, 2021

Anyway, maybe captain giggles here can drop by the office of @RepHankJohnson and ask him how land works. https://t.co/bqo053hnpt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 15, 2021

Also a violation of the UCMJ, but hey, guess that's out of the window now. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 15, 2021

I would say dangerous as hell. Trying to dehumanize to make it easier to obey orders down the road potentially — Nick (@NGameos) March 15, 2021

Not just any Republican, though! The mean, scary ones! Seriously, the military is not a play thing. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) March 15, 2021

Maybe they can march through American cities and districts that are highly critical of the armed forces, too. You know, for "protesting." — Eric Newbury 🎃 (@newbury_eric) March 15, 2021

Using in uniform military to settle partisan grudges with elected officials seems a little 3rd world dictatory to me, but what do I know — Dr. Randingo (@BigHonkingRandy) March 15, 2021

I think there is a subtle plan behind it: big, woke displays to pressure normal/conservative service members into conformity. We know from the inauguration Dems are worried about loyalty among the armed forces… — LegalEagle (@eagle567555) March 15, 2021

Remember when they were vetting National Guard troops before the inauguration after Rep. Steve Cohen suggested 75 percent of the troops in D.C. might support Trump over their duty?

No they don't care how it looks. They're afraid of consequences, so sending the most beligerent message possible is intended to scare everyone into backing down. Ain't workin. — havoc211 (@havoc_211) March 15, 2021

Shouldn’t these guys actually be in Guam helping to prevent it from tipping over? — HokieBasset 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@BassetHokie) March 15, 2021

No, the problem was putting too many American troops there. That was gonna make it tip over.

Everything has become performance art. — Emina Melonic ☕ (@EminaMelonic) March 15, 2021

Kabuki theater is their new mission — Unconquerable Soul (@InvictusUSA1) March 15, 2021

How many UCMJ offenses is this? — Neil Anderthal (@KavaConsulting) March 15, 2021

Recall all National Guard units from D.C. now; there’s no reason to keep them there until this fall.

